'Four won't be enough - next season we will be wanting even more'

[Getty Images]

Rico Lewis says there is "no reason" why Manchester City cannot finish the season as FA Cup winners and Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola's side are pursuing an unprecedented fourth title in a row and know victory in their final four games will set up the opportunity for a domestic double when they face neighbours Manchester United at Wembley on 25 May.

"That's part of being at City - it's not enough, it's never enough," Lewis told the BBC's Dan Ogunshakin.

"This season we want to go and strive to do more and part of that's winning the Premier League and winning the four in a row, which has never been done before, which is, again, going to be another record which we want to go and break.

"It's part of being at Manchester City. Two Premier Leagues in a row wasn't enough, three isn't enough, four won't be enough, next season we will be wanting even more.

"I think especially with the experience that the team's got in these kind of last stages of the season and the quality of players that we've got, I think there's no reason why that we can't [win the Premier League and FA Cup].

"It's in our hands and we've just got to focus on each game at a time and winning each game."

Lewis, 19, has featured 26 times in all competitions for City this season and is embracing the trust placed him by Pep Guardiola and the Spaniard's management style.

"It's definitely intense," he added. "It's probably 10 times more intense than you think coming from outside. But he's also got the other side where that intensity doesn't come from nowhere.

"He's so hard-working, he's so obsessed with winning and that's a credit to his character because he's won so much everywhere he's been.

"It would be easy for him to just say 'you know what, I've won enough and I can just lay off this season or I can just not put as much hard work in', but from the two years that I've been with him, the intensity has only got higher and higher.

"You wonder when it can stop, but it just keeps on going."