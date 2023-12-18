Four WNBA MVPs star in documentary debuting January 2024

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes star in a documentary that takes you on a journey into the heart of professional women’s basketball.

The documentary spotlights the lives, resiliency and triumphant achievements of the WNBA’s most iconic players and is the first to feature four WNBA MVP players.

“SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story is more than a documentary – it’s a movement,” states executive producer Terri Carmichael Jackson. “We’re bringing to light the incredible stories of these athletes, who are not just sports icons but powerful advocates for change, respect, and inspiration – something that all women can relate to and feel empowered by.

“From intense off-season routines to the intricacies of family dynamics to navigating the politics of women’s sports, this documentary offers viewers a rare, all-encompassing look at the athletes as holistic individuals.”

“SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story is a transcendent documentary that uniquely captures the power and spirit of female athletes,” said Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer at Tubi. “Tubi is proud to collaborate with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association as part of our commitment to uplifting bold and inspiring voices for young and diverse audiences.”

The documentary debuts on Jan. 31, 2024, exclusively on Tubi.

