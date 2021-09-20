Four Wisconsin Badgers are listed as questionable to play against Notre Dame

Wisconsin’s preliminary status report for Week 4’s matchup with Notre Dame is out, and there are four Badger players listed as questionable, two of which are usual starters on the defense.

While CB Al Ashford III, TE Cole Dakovich, and LS Duncan McKinley are all out for the season, a number of Wisconsin players are unsure of their status headed into Saturday.

This week marks one of the biggest games of the Badger season, as ESPN College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff travel to Chicago to see Wisconsin take on Notre Dame at Soldier Field. Here is a look at the Badger names who are questionable headed into the beginning of Notre Dame week:

TE Jack Eschenbach

Credit: Wisconsin Athletics

CB Faion Hicks

Credit: Wisconsin Athletics

S Tyler Mais

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Camp Randall Stadium during the third quarter of the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Wisconsin Badgers. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

S Collin Wilder

Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

1

1