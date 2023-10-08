Four-win Buffs absent from latest US LBM Coaches Poll

A 27-24 win over Arizona State on Saturday wasn’t enough for Colorado to make its way back into the US LBM Coaches Poll. For the second consecutive week, the 4-2 Buffs failed to receive a single vote.

This makes sense, though, as they were favored by about a field goal on the road and won by as much over one of the Pac-12’s weaker teams.

The post-Week 6 poll, which was released on Sunday, featured seven ranked Pac-12 teams, including Washington, USC and Oregon in the top 10.

Colorado has been ranked as high as No. 19 this season following its Week 3 win over Colorado State.

It’s likely that the Buffs will need to beat both Stanford on Friday and UCLA on Oct. 28 in order to begin receiving votes again.

Below is a complete look at this week’s poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 6-0 1,597 (61) – 2 Michigan 6-0 1,512 (0) – 3 Ohio State 5-0 1,443 (2) – 4 Florida State 5-0 1,411 +1 5 Penn State 5-0 1,300 +1 6 Washington 5-0 1,246 (1) +2 7 Oklahoma 5-0 1,200 +5 8 Oregon 5-0 1,168 +1 9 Southern California 6-0 1,121 -2 10 Alabama 5-1 1,025 – 11 Texas 5-1 982 -7 12 North Carolina 5-0 912 +1 13 Ole Miss 5-1 762 +2 14 Oregon Sate 5-1 713 +2 15 Louisville 6-0 651 +10 16 Utah 4-1 600 +3 17 Tennessee 4-1 587 +1 18 Duke 4-1 451 +3 19 Washington State 4-1 370 -5 20 LSU 4-2 355 +3 21 Notre Dame 5-2 324 -10 22 UCLA 4-1 276 +8 23 Kentucky 5-1 159 -3 24 Kansas 5-1 120 +10 25 Missouri 5-1 78 -3

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State

Others receiving votes:

Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1

