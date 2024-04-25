Four from Wilson County named TSWA wrestling all-state

Apr. 24—Four Wilson County high school wrestlers were named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Unlike team sports where the all-state selections are made by TSWA members, wrestling is determined by the athletes themselves as the top four finishers in each weight class and classification make the team.

Green Hill's Jake Stacey, who signed with Little Rock last Friday, made the 2A team as the 175-pound runner up.

Friendship Christian's Tyson Wolcott was honored as the runner up in Division II 145.

In Class 1A, Watertown freshman Gunnar Tompkins finished third at 120 to make the team. Mt. Juliet freshman Mya Bundy was fourth in the girls' 120-pound class.