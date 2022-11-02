Four ways Texas could attack Kansas State

Kansas State is one of the best defensive teams in the Big 12. You could argue they’re about as good as Iowa State if not better.

While the Wildcats are known for a stout pass rush, they have shown the ability to stifle the run as well. In their last game, they held the Oklahoma State rushing attack to 54 rushing yards. Backup Gunnar Gundy accounted for half of the production with 27 yards on five carries.

Nobody mistakes any Oklahoma State running back for an elite rusher, but a defensive performance like that is worthy of attention.

Texas has seemingly unlimited firepower, but Kansas State should force the Longhorns to make difficult plays on Saturday. Here’s how Steve Sarkisian could attack the opposing defense this week.

Give it to Bijan

Bijan Robinson in 2020 against Kansas State:

-9 carries, 172 rushing yards (19.1 YPC), 3 rushing TDs

-16.11 yards after contact per carry

-3 catches, 51 receiving yards

-10 missed tackles forced pic.twitter.com/OMWtHYXCEq — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 2, 2022

I am a big proponent of the K.I.S.S. method. Keep it simple, stupid. Bijan Robinson is your best offensive weapon. Lean on him and he will make plays.

21 personnel

Play your best players and play them often. Presently, your best skill players are Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Roschon Johnson. Texas can live in two-back sets if they so choose. 21 personnel could help Steve Sarkisian give Quinn Ewers easy throws in the passing game.

Attack the seam

This move is high risk and high reward, but could open up more for the offense. Against Oklahoma State, Quinn Ewers had success finding tight ends over the middle of the field late in the game. While Sarkisian doesn’t want to put the ball in harms way for safeties to intercept, Texas needs to take some level of risk in order to move the football.

Ol' Reliable

At the risk of being a broken record, it’s fair to suggest the Longhorns should throw more screens to receivers. There’s a good chance that they will. Get the football to receivers and let them do the work.

