Four ways Kristaps Porzingis is making a big difference for the Boston Celtics

Star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis has emerged as a key player for the Celtics this season, changing the way the team plays and bringing new ways for the Celtics to succeed on both ends of the court. From his career-low usage rate to his remarkable efficiency in scoring, Porzingis has made sacrifices for the greater good of the team, yet he is having one of the best seasons of his career just the same.

His commitment to winning over personal stats is evident, making the most of every opportunity he’s given. The Latvian center’s dominance in post-ups, impressive block percentage, and the infectious joy he brings to the court show his invaluable contributions to the Celtics’ 2023-24 campaign.

NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg recently broke down four ways KP is changing the Celtics for the better.

Check it out above!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire