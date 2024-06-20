Four ways England go into their shell after scoring first

Why do England appear unable to build on leads? - Getty Images/Kirill Kudryavstev

England made the ideal start against Denmark when they took the lead through Harry Kane’s goal but once again found themselves on the back foot soon after.

Gareth Southgate’s team had to absorb long periods of second-half Serbia pressure in their opening game, on this occasion they were punished by Morten Hjulmand’s cracking strike 16 minutes after Kane’s.

England’s tendency to cede the initiative was also a problem during their painful 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia and the Euro 2020 final against Italy. In both matches, they failed to build on early first goals.

Regardless of whether England secure passage to the knockout rounds in Germany, supporters will fear a repeat against the stronger opponents who await.

This is how England slipped into a familiar pattern against Denmark.

Dropping deep

After Harry Kane opened the scoring at Waldstadion, it immediately led to England’s back four retreating towards their own penalty area. It was like they were playing 20 yards closer to Jordan Pickford’s goal. When Morten Hjulmand levelled from long-range there were two centre-backs in their area. Gareth Southgate’s backline should have been further up the pitch rather than inviting pressure. A touch map of the first half showed most of the action being in England’s half, which was due to them dropping deeper. It was the same story in their Group C opener against Serbia only they managed to hold on for their win.

Losing shape

Phil Foden had two good chances from the edge of the area and both were from a central No10 role. They were among the more positive moves of the first half but England do lose balance when he drifts inside. At one point he chased a ball across to the other flank and Denmark were able to switch play. England needed to be tighter as a midfield three. Jude Bellingham was playing further forward than Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Denmark were having joy playing through England with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Hjulmand exploiting space.

Rice's first-half heatmap vs Denmark, with England attacking from right to left - Opta

No outball

While under the cosh, there was a moment when Bukaya Saka had the chance to break but his counter-attack was very smartly halted by a tactical foul from a Dane. England needed to find their pacy attackers when they got on the ball, which is down to getting accurate passes out of defence and midfield once possession is won. Just before Alexander-Arnold came off he went on a powerful run through the middle and these counter-attacks relieved the pressure and put England back on top in the second half.

Not changing it up

Southgate waited until the 54th minute before making changes and could have easily started making subs at half-time. He has faith in his 4-2-3-1 system but Conor Gallagher, his first replacement, is a different type of player to Alexander-Arnold, adding plenty of energy but losing the range of passing of the Liverpool midfielder. Some on the bench such as Eberechi Eze or Anthony Gordon could have been given a chance - just a change of legs to ask the Danes a different question.

The 16 minutes that saw England lose control against Denmark

Within moments of the game resuming after Kane’s goal we see a tactical theme that caused England problems throughout the half. Denmark’s 5-4-1 defensive shape flipped to a 3-2-5 in attack when their wing-backs Victor Kristiansen and Joakim Maehle pushed forward. That front five stretched the pitch and out-numbered England’s usual back four.

In reaction, Rice drops on to Denmark forward Jonas Wind to match their forward five. Kieran Trippier is reluctant to jump out to Maehle, which could have sparked Marc Guehi to jump to Wind and preserve England’s shape. The result is a crater of space in midfield.

England vs Denmark

Denmark looked to turn England around with long balls, from where they could pen Southgate’s side in. A theme of England’s opening two games is that when they were pushed back, they stayed back. In this instance, every England player bar Bellingham is camped in and around their own penalty area. Diligent defensive work to be sure, and in the Premier League we see high pressing teams crunch behind the ball when the time is right, but it made it difficult for England to escape.

England vs Denmark in Euro 2024

When Bukayo Saka hammers the ball clear, England have nobody contesting the first ball or even the second. It is simple for Denmark to recycle possession at start another attack. Southgate decided against picking one of England’s best counter-attacking runners in Marcus Rashford, but does have Anthony Gordon and Ollie Watkins as options to fulfil this role. Tired legs after a long seasons makes springing attacks from deep even harder.

England vs Denmark Euro 2024

England’s distances without the ball were also far too big from front to back. Again and again, Rice and Alexander-Arnold were not able or not in position to lay a glove on Denmark’s midfielders. In the below example, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (hardly Andres Iniesta) was able to receive the ball from a central defender and turn under no pressure. Rice stands with his arms outstretched, his exasperation clear for all to see. England were too concerned by what might be happening over their shoulder to step in.

England vs Denmark Euro 2024

England also had their share of problems in possession, with Denmark the more effective pressing team. Here, Pickford had options to play out through Marc Guehi and Kieran Trippier or the riskier pass into Rice. Instead he opts to go long towards Kane. Nothing wrong with that per se, but England are not set up to compete for the second ball.

England vs Denmark, Euro 2024

After Janik Vestergaard wins the header in front of an unsupported Kane, Bellingham is the only England player vaguely in the picture. There are merits to playing short and long. What a team must not do is set up to play short and then go long, because the unit will be stretched and the ball will come straight back.

England vs Denmark Euro 2024

Christian Eriksen can control, turn and play without an England player near him. This is a player who struggled to cope with the intensity of Premier League football last season. With this kind of space he could play until he is 50.

England vs Denmark Euro 2024

