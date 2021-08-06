Four-way tie finishes GRSC cup event

Aug. 5—The Grand River Sailing Cup's North Shore Marina Cup series wrapped up on July 28, a warm evening with light winds. Over four races, there was stormy weather and plenty of excitement, but a four-way tie for first place in the spinnaker division of racing highlighted the conclusion of the cup.

The Meistari won the final race of the cup, but finished level on points with Monkey Wrench, Stingray and Frank Lloyd Starboard, who retained the lead in the summer series.

In the jib and main division, Job Site completed a sweep of its races to take home first place, with Avanti taking second in all four races to finish as runner-up. PAX and Baneberry made up the other places.

Races are held on Wednesdays at 6:40 p.m., just off the pier heads.