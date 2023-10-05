Four to watch when Notre Dame football visits Louisville

SOUTH BEND — Along comes another ranked and undefeated opponent in No. 25 Louisville (5-0), at night and on the road for the No. 10 Notre Dame football team. Following are four players to watch as the Irish football late-night road show rolls on Saturday in the shadows of Churchill Downs.

No. 10 NOTRE DAME (5-1)

WR RICO FLORES JR. (17)

Who wants to step forward in the back half of the season and become a reliable target for Sam Hartman? Is it you Tobias Merriweather? Uh, maybe not. How about you, Rico Flores? Sounds like a plan.

It certainly seems the staff is pushing for the 6-foot, 205-pound freshman from North Highlands, California to take on more of a role following last week’s thriller against Duke. Flores delivered a key catch on the winning drive, then worked his way through the back of the end zone, found a soft spot and caught a two-point conversion pass from Hartman.

That trust didn’t happen just because there were only three healthy receivers available. There’s something about Flores (11 catches, 141 yards, one touchdown) and his ability to figure it out that has fast-tracked him toward a larger role sooner. That, and his fellow wideouts haven’t always delivered. Flores looks the part of someone who can be counted on. If he did it in that atmosphere at Duke, he could do it in the atmosphere in the ‘Ville. He’s just wired that way.

DE JAVONTAE JEAN-BAPTISTE (1)

Is it possible for someone who stands 6-4 ½, weighs 260 pounds and has a jersey number (1) more fit for a skill position guy than an exceptionally large defensive end to have a solid season in a quiet way?

If it is, then Jean-Baptiste has done just that six weeks in. The guy many call JJB is quietly having the most productive stretch of his brief Notre Dame career. As a graduate transfer from Ohio State, the former four-star recruit from Spring Valley, New York ranks fifth on the squad in tackles (26) with 2.5 tackles for loss, a half a quarterback sack and one pass breakup. Quiet? Not so much. Quarterbacks hear and see him coming. He leads the team with six hurries.

Jean-Baptiste tallied a season-best eight tackles with a quarterback hurry against his former team two weeks ago. He delivered three tackles, that half a sack and a pass breakup down at Duke. Now on the back end of his only season in South Bend, Jean-Baptiste may be ready to play his best ball all fall.

No. 25 LOUISVILLE (5-0)

DE ASHTON GILLOTTE (9)

Working off the edge for the first time in his collegiate career certainly seems to agree with the 6-3, 270-pounder from Boca Raton, Florida. Co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen said in preseason that everything the Louisville defense wanted to do this season revolved around Gillotte. Everything. That’s impact.

On Monday, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, who knows a scheme or two about defense, identified Gillotte, ranked fourth in the ACC for sacks, as of the elite pass rushers in the country.

Through five games, Gillotte has 18 total tackles (nine solos, nine assists). He leads the team in tackles for loss and quarterback sacks (both 5.0 for 24 yards) and is first in forced fumbles (one). He also has three quarterback hurries, which means he’s getting off the edge, getting into the opposition’s backfield and getting into the heads of the offensive skill guys.

An honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick in 2022, Gillotte registered 24 tackles and seven sacks. He was a one-man migraine last week against North Carolina State with six tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.

RB JAWHAR JORDAN (25)

If the Cardinals need a big play, they’re dialing up the 5-10, 185-pound redshirt junior from Long Island, New York. Jordan usually delivers.

His 10 career touchdown runs have come on an average of 29.8 yards out. Heading into last weekend, Jordan was the only player in the nation with at least three plays of at least 70-plus yards. Prior to being bottled up in the win at North Carolina State (16 carries, 32 yards, no touchdowns) Jordan had rushed for at least 100 yards in three straight games and seven of nine. He entered that game against the Wolfpack with a gaudy 9.6 yards per carry.

Jordan leads the ‘Ville in rush yards (510) and carries (66). He’s lost only three yards all season, which means he’s almost always moving in the right direction. Jordan leads the ACC in rush yards per game (102) and all-purpose yards (146.40). He’s second in the league in yards per rush at 7.73.

Jordan is the Cardinals’ version of Irish RB Audric Estime. Though nowhere near as large, like Estime, Jordan’s in charge.

