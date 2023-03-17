Four Vols projected in first three rounds of 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire released its latest three-round mock draft on Friday.

Four former Vols are projected to be selected in the first three rounds in Draft Wire’s latest NFL mock draft. Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, along with quarterback Hendon Hooker and offensive lineman Darnell Wright are projected in the first three rounds.

Draft Wire’s latest projections for the four former Vols are listed below.

Jalin Hyatt

Position: Wide receiver

NFL mock draft projection: No. 31 overall by Kansas City

Receptions at Tennessee: 108

Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,769

Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 19

Darnell Wright

Position: Offensive line

NFL mock draft projection: No. 35 overall by Indianapolis

Games at Tennessee: 47

Starts at Tennessee: 42

Offensive snaps at Tennessee: 2,746

Cedric Tillman

Position: Wide receiver

NFL mock draft projection: No. 68 overall by Denver

Receptions at Tennessee: 109

Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,622

Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 17

Hendon Hooker

Position: Quarterback

NFL mock draft projection: No. 82 overall by Tampa Bay

Passing yards at Tennessee: 6,080

Passing touchdowns at Tennessee: 58

Rushing yards at Tennessee: 1,046

Rushing touchdowns at Tennessee: 10

