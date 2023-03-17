Four Vols projected in first three rounds of 2023 NFL draft
The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire released its latest three-round mock draft on Friday.
Four former Vols are projected to be selected in the first three rounds in Draft Wire’s latest NFL mock draft. Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, along with quarterback Hendon Hooker and offensive lineman Darnell Wright are projected in the first three rounds.
Draft Wire’s latest projections for the four former Vols are listed below.
Jalin Hyatt
Position: Wide receiver
NFL mock draft projection: No. 31 overall by Kansas City
Receptions at Tennessee: 108
Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,769
Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 19
Darnell Wright
Position: Offensive line
NFL mock draft projection: No. 35 overall by Indianapolis
Games at Tennessee: 47
Starts at Tennessee: 42
Offensive snaps at Tennessee: 2,746
Cedric Tillman
Position: Wide receiver
NFL mock draft projection: No. 68 overall by Denver
Receptions at Tennessee: 109
Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,622
Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 17
Hendon Hooker
Position: Quarterback
NFL mock draft projection: No. 82 overall by Tampa Bay
Passing yards at Tennessee: 6,080
Passing touchdowns at Tennessee: 58
Rushing yards at Tennessee: 1,046
Rushing touchdowns at Tennessee: 10
