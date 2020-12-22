Four Vikings that were snubbed from the 2021 Pro Bowl roster

Despite the team’s struggles as a whole, Minnesota’s offense has been high-octane this season. Two Vikings players were rewarded for that with a Pro Bowl selection: running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Both are well-deserved honors. Cook has 1,484 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns this year. He’s second only to Derrick Henry in rushing yards and Cook and Henry are tied for first in rushing touchdowns.

Jefferson has taken the league by storm in his first season, already reaching some key milestones.

The 2021 Pro Bowl won’t be played this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, it’s interesting to look at who made it and who didn’t on the Vikings this year. Here are some names that were snubbed:

WR Adam Thielen

Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo

Stats: 771 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions. He has a PFF grade of 87.9.

LB Eric Kendricks

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Stats: Three interceptions, six passes defended and 107 combined tackles in 11 games. He has a PFF grade of 82.6.

S Harrison Smith

Photo: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: Four interceptions, nine passes defended and 72 combined tackles. He has a PFF grade of 74.4.

FB C.J. Ham

Photo: Jason Behnken/AP Photo/

He led the way for many of Cook's runs. He's an important player for the Vikings, due to the team's tendency to use heavy sets. Stats: 53 receiving yards and a touchdown. Although, he has a PFF grade of 58.1.