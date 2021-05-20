Four Vikings players on offense with big expectations

Minnesota will have high expectations in 2021. The Vikings revamped their defense and showed promise in 2020. Vikings fans are hoping for a bounce-back year and anything less will be frustrating for a team that appears to be in a playoff window.

This list mostly consists of rookies. That’s because the Vikings are a team with obvious holes that have to be filled by draftees at this point, assuming the team doesn’t make numerous splashes in free agency the rest of the way.

The Vikings offense has to at least be as good as it was in 2020. If Minnesota wants a deep playoff run, it might have to be even better. Here are four players with big expectations:

OL Wyatt Davis

Ohio State outside guard Wyatt Davis runs through a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Minnesota drafted a true guard in the third round of the draft this year. Despite being a rookie — and not a first-round pick — many expect Davis to slot into the right guard spot for 2021. If Davis ends up not starting and a veteran like Dakota Dozier beats him out, I think Vikings fans will be disappointed.

OL Ezra Cleveland

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) in action in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)

Speaking of interior offensive linemen, a lot of people expect Ezra Cleveland to take a leap with an extra offseason to learn the guard position. If Cleveland moves to the left side, it's not a given that he will improve, though.

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Dec 5, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs in for a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings had a need at wide receiver heading into the draft, but they took until the fifth round to take one. Minnesota nabbed Smith-Marsette, an explosive wide receiver out of Iowa. Despite the high upside, I think a fifth-round pick coming in right away and being stellar is unlikely. Hey, maybe he becomes the next Stefon Diggs, but that's a lot to put on a rookie. It's more likely that Bisi Johnson or Chad Beebe end up as the team's wide receiver three, barring a free agent signing at this position. That said, I'm sure fans and analysts will be clamoring for Smith-Marsette.

OL Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings defenseman Christian Darrisaw practices during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Darrisaw is another rookie and another offensive lineman for this list. I think if he doesn't come in and start over Rashod Hill right away, this Minnesota offensive line could be pretty bad. The Vikings have to replace left tackle Riley Reiff, so the team took Darrisaw in the first round. He has to live up to that billing right away.

