Four Vikings crack Touchdown Wire’s list of top 101 NFL players

Our friends at Touchdown Wire compiled a list of the top 101 NFL players, and Minnesota was represented with four players in the rankings.

Here is a little bit about Touchdown Wire’s methodology for the list:

“Recently, Mark Schofield and [Doug Farrar] compiled 14 different lists of the best NFL players at every position. From those names, we then compiled this list of the top 101 players in the NFL today. In this top 101, we forced ourselves to stick to players we had named in the positional lists, to avoid overdoing “skill position players” at the expense of slot cornerbacks, guards and interior defensive linemen.”

Notably, Harrison Smith, Adam Thielen, Anthony Barr and Danielle Hunter were snubbed from Touchdown Wire’s list of top players. Maybe some of those Vikings — especially Barr and Hunter, who suffered serious injuries last year — can make the list in the 2022 offseason.

Here are the Minnesota players who made it:

WR Justin Jefferson

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reaches for extra yards as he goes out of bounds against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 70

QB Kirk Cousins

Oct 13, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 63

RB Dalvin Cook

Oct 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball for a touchdown against Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Rank: 53

LB Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) walks to the sideline after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Rank: 47

