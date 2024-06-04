Four Vikings make Coastal All-League baseball team

Jun. 3—Four Mossyrock Vikings were listed on the Coastal All-League teams, including Easton Kolb, Wylde Greisen, and Hunter Isom, who all earned first-team honors.

Mason Atter earned a nod as an honorable mention, and the Vikings were co-winners of the team Sportsmanship Award with Naselle.

A trio of Oakville Acorns were also honored, including Daniel Rodas, who made the first team.

Read the full list of honors below:

MVP: Jacob Lindstrom, Naselle

First Team: Easton Kolb, Mossyrock; Jack Strange, Naselle; Dean Helvey, Naselle; Wydle Greisen, Mossyrock; Agustin Hermosillo, Lake Quinault; Hunter Isom, Mossyrock; William Anderson, Naselle; Leith Chadwick, Naselle; Daniel Rodas, Oakville.

Honorable Mention: Logan Quashnick, Naselle; Trajen Ford, Naselle; Kohl Brandner, Wishkah Valley; Mason Atter, Mossyrock; Jhordan Charlie, Taholah; Gio Rodas, Oakville; Koner Burnett; Oakville; Adan Morfin, Lake Quinault; Luis Farias, Lake Quinault.