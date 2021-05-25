Four Vikings in make-or-break years

The Vikings have some players across their roster that are entering pivotal stages of their career.

Minnesota has young players who need to prove they can make it in the NFL. The team also has some veterans who need to step into bigger roles or show that they can still be consistent.

The Vikings disappointed in 2020. Now, the team will have big expectations in another year under Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman — can the team get back to the postseason or will the team be at a crossroads yet again?

For the team as a whole, it’s a make-or-break year, but here are some players who especially need to perform for the sake of their careers:

PR K.J. Osborn

Osborn struggled at punt returner as a rookie. He averaged just 3.9 yards per punt return. He also struggled to hang onto the ball at times. Minnesota has drafted some players like Kene Nwangwu and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, both of whom could compete for this role. If Osborn has a disappointing start to 2021, he could be out of a special teams spot.

DE Stephen Weatherly

Weatherly had zero sacks in nine games for the Panthers in 2020. Now, he has a chance at a big role in Minnesota. Weatherly was a useful reserve in his first stint with the Vikings. Was his inconsistency in Carolina a blip? He has 2021 to prove it. Weatherly's one-year deal means a year where he is a starting-caliber defensive end could lead to a decent new contract.

DE Danielle Hunter

Hunter was reportedly unhappy with his contract situation this offseason. Hunter has shown that he is a good NFL player — he tallied 14.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons. However, this past season Hunter was out with an injury. Will he return to his past production or will the injury have a big effect? Hunter having a poor performance could be costly for his next contract. He will need to go out and show that he's the same player he's been.

QB Kirk Cousins

Minnesota drafted Kellen Mond in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft this year. Is Mond a replacement for Cousins? It depends on both of the quarterbacks. If Cousins leads his team back to the postseason and has stellar numbers, the team could stick with him. If he's inconsistent? Then maybe the Vikings try to deal him in 2022 or just move on in 2023.

