Four Vikings who need a big game against the Seahawks

The Vikings played a close game and for the second week in a row, the team is trying to figure out what happened in a devastating loss.

Minnesota needs a few things to change in order to salvage its season and make the playoffs. Of course, the Vikings are not mathematically eliminated from the postseason at the moment. But 0-2 is 0-2 — and that’s a deep ditch to dig out of early on.

Here are some Vikings players who need to step up on Sunday against the Seahawks, in order to get Minnesota back on track:

QB Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls signals in the huddle against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cousins being on this list may surprise some people. The Vikings quarterback has played well in each of the team's two games so far. Now, he needs to play even better. Minnesota could be in a shootout with Seattle on Sunday. Russell Wilson is more than capable of picking apart the Vikings' retooled defense for big plays. Cousins and the Minnesota offense have to gash a weak Seattle defense in exchange.

CB Bashaud Breeland

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) plays during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Breeland signed with the Vikings late in the offseason. He earned a starting cornerback spot out wide. Now, he may be in the process of losing that spot. He has a PFF overall grade of 29.3 in 2021 so far. He's given up big plays to Ja'Marr Chase and A.J. Green. To make matters more difficult for him, CB Cameron Dantzler entered into the Week 2 game and played pretty well. Breeland needs a big game against a good Seahawks receiving corps in order to retain a key spot in the cornerback rotation.

K Greg Joseph

Minnesota Vikings punter Jordan Berry (3) consoles kicker Greg Joseph (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 34-33. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

This is probably the most obvious name on this list. Joseph missed a field goal and extra point in the loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. He needs a bounce-back game, or else the Vikings may start looking for another kicker.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The first big splash the Vikings made in free agency this offseason was when the team signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. So far, that move has not really paid off. According to PFF's Eric Eager, Tomlinson has two pressures and two stops in 85 snaps so far. The Daily Norseman's Eric Thompson put those numbers in good context, by saying Shamar Stephen had two pressures and three stops in 92 snaps through the first two games of 2020. The Vikings may have to start using a more conventional three-technique player in Sheldon Richardson more often if Tomlinson continues like this. Tomlinson needs a game where he makes his presence felt more.

