Four Vandal football players are aiming for the pros

Dec. 20—The Idaho football team has seen multiple departures to the transfer portal, but others are leaving through more traditional means by declaring for the NFL draft.

The Vandals have four players who have declared for the '24 draft: receiver Hayden Hatten, kicker Ricardo Chavez, receiver Jermaine Jackson and tight end TJ Ivy Jr.

"Jermaine's eligibility was up, and I wish him the best of luck," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "Hayden has been here for five years; he graduated last spring. I think he was ready to move on with life. I certainly would've loved to have him another year, or he could've gone to a Power Five school and made some money that way. But he's ready to chase his NFL dream."

Here's how these four players got to this point:

Hatten heating up

Hatten finished his five-year tenure as one of the best receivers in program history.

The Phoenix native is all over the Vandals' record book, having the most touchdown receptions in school history (33) and the second-most receiving yards (3,449).

Hatten is a two-time All-American and had 16 games where he's logged 100 yards or more receiving.

His final season in Moscow he recorded 93 receptions for 1,231 yards, both career marks.

Hatten is ranked as the No. 46 receiver in the '24 draft class, according to NFLdraftbuzz.com, and was graded as an undrafted free agent.

"Hayden fits the type of a lot of guys who get drafted," Eck said. "We'll see how he runs the 40. That'll determine a lot if he gets drafted."

Hatten will look to improve his draft stock during the Hula Bowl at noon on January 13 at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Jackson possibly going international

Jackson was the speedy option opposite Hatten over the past two years, finishing with 1,642 yards receiving during that span.

The Oakland native was a special teams ace, tallying 33 punt returns for 540 yards and three scores.

He had two return TDs this season, including an 86-yard dash in Idaho's 20-17 win over Southern Illinois in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Dec. 2.

Jackson's scores as a receiver were sparse, only finding paydirt six times over the last two years. But each one has been explosive. His half-dozen TD grabs went for an average 37 yards, and he had a career-long 70-yard TD reception in a 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 26, 2022.

In four out of the six games he's scored a receiving touchdown, he also had a return for a score.

"It's tough to judge," Eck said. "Jermaine will probably be looked at more as a punt or kick returner, and those guys don't always get drafted."

If Jackson's NFL path doesn't pan out, he may have a chance to play in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

According to 3downnation.com, the former Vandal is on the B.C. Lions confidential negotiation list.

According to the article, each team from the CFL must reveal 10 players from their confidential negotiation list twice a year, in September and December.

Coincidentally, former teammate Gevani McCoy was also on the list.

Chavez looks to continue journey

Chavez was tabbed a second-team All-American by Phil Steele in his final year at Idaho.

The ambidextrous kicking specialist had another steady season in Moscow, connecting on 19 of his 24 field goal attempts in '23.

His left foot stayed busy as well, averaging 45.9 yards per punt.

Chavez was money from inside 40 yards, going a perfect 12-for-12 from that range in '23.

From beyond 40 yards, he was a bit shaky, finishing 7-of-12 from that distance.

The Vandals turned to Chavez six times in their 30-22 loss to Albany in the FCS quarterfinals on Dec. 9. He finished 3-of-6, missing a 45-yarder and two from 52 yards out.

Chavez will have an opportunity to improve his draft stock by competing in the Tropical Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando from Jan. 18-20.

A short stint turned into big dreams

Ivy was an explosive option for sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy in the early stages of this season.

His standout play was an 80-yard catch and run TD on the first play of scrimmage in a 33-9 victory against Nevada on Sept. 9.

The Chicago native battled some injuries throughout the season that kept him off the field for a couple of games. But he was still able to piece together his best season of his five-year college career, notching 16 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

Before coming to Idaho, the 6-5 tight end had stints at Indiana and Coastal Carolina, collecting just five receptions for 53 yards.

Ivy was perceived as more of a blocker as opposed to a threat in the open field. During his one season in Moscow, he averaged 17 yards per reception.

Ivy hasn't built much preseason draft buzz so far but was part of the small-school prospect watchlist on NFLdraftdiamonds.com.

