Four UW wrestlers set for U.S. Open U-20 event

Apr. 24—The University of Wyoming wrestling team will have representation at the U.S. Open this week in Las Vegas.

A contingent of four Cowboys will compete in the under-20 freestyle competition inside the South Pointe Hotel and Casino. Cole Brooks (65 kilograms), Sloan Swan (74), Winston McBride (125) and Lane Catlin (125) are slated to wrestle for the Pokes.

Event begin at 11 a.m. Friday before wrapping up Saturday with medal matches.

"Having the opportunity to compete is always a plus, and this event will test you against some of the toughest wrestlers in your age group in the country," UW coach Mark Branch said. "It's a different style of wrestling, but there are also so many similarities. At the end of the day, wrestling is wrestling.

"We have the opportunity to qualify for the world team trials in June with the chance to go to the U-20 World Championships in Spain."

Finishing in the top eight is the goal for each of the quartet of Cowboys. Earning one of those places advances wrestlers to the U-20 world team trials in Geneva, Ohio, next month.

Brooks has already accomplished that feat by way of his performance at junior trials. Joey Novak — who isn't competing this week — has qualified for the U-20 world team trials, as well.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters