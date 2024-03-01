Four Utes score in double figures as Utah routs Stanford
Utah men's basketball beat Stanford 90-68 in Salt Lake City on Feb. 29, 2024. Cole Bajema led the Utes with 21 points. Michael Jones scored 20 points for the Cardinal.
Utah men's basketball beat Stanford 90-68 in Salt Lake City on Feb. 29, 2024. Cole Bajema led the Utes with 21 points. Michael Jones scored 20 points for the Cardinal.
That includes college and pros.
It appears that Pollard's been dismissed from the hospital 13 days after undergoing a heart transplant.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Alexander Mattison took over for Dalvin Cook and rushed for 700 yards.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
Are NFL chain crews finally on their way out?
The team’s “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four” signs provide a counterintuitive message from an organization struggling to keep up with modern baseball.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
The Hornets are stealing Jeff Peterson away from the Nets.
Swanson's 4-year-old son, Toby, was struck by a car and airlifted to a Florida hospital on Sunday.
The Clippers blew a 21-point lead against the Lakers, but zoom out and you'll see they are still the more stable franchise in Los Angeles.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.
Soon, it will be: Clark holds the scoring record. Maravich owns the men’s scoring record. That means something significant in women’s basketball’s growth.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade, Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.