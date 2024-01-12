Four UCF players set for Hula Bowl at Bounce House

The Hula Bowl college football all-star game, which is in its third year on the campus of UCF at FBC Mortgage Stadium, features four UCF players this year. The game kicks off at noon Saturday (CBS Sports Network).

Representing the Knights will be quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash, linebacker Jason Johnson and cornerback Decorian Patterson.

Every player in this game will be looking to either improve his NFL draft standing or create some draft attention. Numerous players from smaller FBC, Division II, Division III and NAIA schools are looking for their big break.

Plumlee (6-0, 200 pounds) will be hoping to move himself into the draft picture because his draft-ability at this point remains in question. In his two seasons at UCF, he threw for 4,857 yards and 29 touchdowns. He completed 379 of 602 (63%) of his passes and tossed 16 interceptions.

The most draftable Knights player in the game is likely Morris-Brash (6-2, 245), who had 56 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks this past season. Johnson (6-2, 235) led the Knights in tackles with 114.

Also in the game will be Jones High product PJ Jules (6-1, 209), who had 109 tackles for Southern Illinois this past season.