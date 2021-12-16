These four transferring players could interest the Gators

Thanks to the NCAA’s decision to lift the waiting period once imposed on transferring players, the transfer portal has blossomed as one of the most important tools in college football team building. It is an avenue that, while derided by some of the old heads of the sport, is quickly becoming vital to almost any program that wants to remain competitive.

The Gators’ coaching change has understandably resulted in considerable roster attrition as players have turned to the portal to find a new team now that the scheme and situation they were recruited into no longer exists. Most notable among those outgoing players are edge defender Khris Bogle, quarterback Emory Jones, wide receiver Jacob Copeland, and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate.

Two can play that game, though. Coach Billy Napier and his staff are poised to strike in the transfer portal, not only because their arrival and successes infuse new life into the program, but also because the draft and outgoing players will leave the team starved for experienced starters. In light of those facts, here are some players who may interest the Gators in the early transfer portal action.

CB Marcus Banks, Alabama

As a recruit, Banks initially committed to cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond former team, the LSU Tigers, before a full-court press from Nick Saban and his staff resulted in flipping to Alabama. Now, he’s on the market again, and it gives Raymond another opportunity to work his magic and reel in a replacement for Kaiir Elam on the outside of the Gators’ defense.

Banks has outstanding length and speed, providing him an ideal physical foundation to build upon. He doesn’t have a large body of work on film, often buried on Alabama’s deep roster in his early days in the program and leaving after eight games this season. His decommitment from LSU is no red flag — he reassured his Twitter followers when it happened that there was no bad blood — but the Gators could be too late to the party.

Miami is positioning itself as a clear front runner and Mississippi State is hot on their ankles. However, Napier and his staff just pulled out three last-second recounting wins on signing day and could theoretically do the same in Banks’ case.

WR Mitchell Tinsley, WKU

The Gators are losing their leading receiver, Jacob Copeland, to the transfer portal, and odds are they’re going to be looking for a more experienced player to supplement the remaining group of pass-catchers. He’s going on his fifth year in college football after scrapping his way all the way from unranked recruit to lightly recruited JUCO transfer to one of the most accomplished receivers available this offseason. While he’s currently being pursued by Penn State, Rutgers and Tennessee, joining forces with Florida would be a win for all parties involved.

His 2021 performance was crucial to Western Kentucky’s electric, record-setting air raid offense. He put up 1,299 receiving yards in the process and looked like an SEC-worthy player the entire time. The objective is undoubtedly to parlay a season in a better program into an NFL draft dossier, and Florida offers both the opportunity and the platform.

With a talented quarterback to throw him the ball and a good supporting cast of fellow receivers, he will have ample opportunity to showcase his speed and separation ability without being overexposed as he plays against the toughest competition of his career.

OT Hunter Nourzad, Cornell

A grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, Hunter Nourzad played both tackle positions for arguably the best Ivy League offensive line throughout 2019 and 2021. Since entering the transfer portal, he’s received interest from a flurry of high major teams, most notably, Penn State, Illinois, and Purdue.

I watched his cutup video for potential suitors, and while it amounted to a highlight reel and thus needs to be taken with a grain of salt, I liked what I saw. His power is his main attribute, he anchors well and is very difficult to disengage from once he gets his hands on a defender. However, I question his technique on pass sets and wonder if he might do better on the inside at a guard position.

Florida hasn’t been connected to Nouzard yet, but they would do well to make contact with his camp. His experience, versatility and skill would be a welcome addition to the Gators’ trenches, as the offensive line struggled with bouts of undisciplined play and uninterested body language all season.

EDGE Jared Verse, Albany

The Albany Great Danes found a hidden gem when they recruited the unknown Jared Verse in 2020. His explosion of production in 2021, in which time he put up a whopping 9.5 sacks, has led many to believe that he has what it takes to play at a Power 5 school, and he holds a four star transfer ranking from 247Sports. Wednesday afternoon, Florida offered on Verse, adding their name to a pot that already includes USC, Florida State, Auburn, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Miami, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Verse reportedly wants to make a decision around Christmastime, allowing him to enroll in his new school in January for the winter semester. Thus, the Gators will have to work fast if they are serious about bringing him to The Swamp.

Their performance on national signing day proves that Napier and his coaches can lay groundwork quickly when they make a player a priority. However, based on the offer list, they’ll have to turn it on for Verse if they want to stand out from the crowd. Simply dangling SEC playing time as a temptation clearly won’t cut it for this one.

