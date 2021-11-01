Four touchdowns earns Utah's Tavion Thomas Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva

Utah football running back Tavion Thomas has been named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 9 after his four touchdowns in the Utes' 44-24 win over UCLA. Thomas 160 yards on 24 carries in the triumph. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.