After four-touchdown game, Chiefs’ Travis Kelce welcomes comparison to ... Al Bundy

If it wasn’t the very first, then “Married... With Children” was among the initial big hits for the Fox Network, which started in 1996.

“Married With Children” ran from 1987 to 1997 and was about a fictional couple with two kids. The patriarch was Al Bundy, who had hoped for more in his life than to be selling shoes in the mall.

At one point, Bundy (played by actor Ed O’Neill) was a hot-shot football player who scored four touchdowns in one game for fictional Polk High School. Coincidentally, that’s the number of times Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce found the end zone in Monday night’s 30-29 win over the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs fan Raymond Sanchez tweeted a video of Bundy bragging numerous times about scoring four touchdowns in the show, and wrote: “When people ask Travis Kelce (@tkelce) how his day is going anytime this week.”

Kelce saw that and responded enthusiastically: “You can’t tell me I’m not AL BUNDY”

When people ask Travis Kelce (@tkelce) how his day is going anytime this week: pic.twitter.com/RxaJlYziJU — Raymond Sanchez (@RaySan210) October 11, 2022

Kelce also responded to another fan who made the Al Bundy connection. “AL BUNDY has been my role model since I was a kid,” Kelce wrote.

AL BUNDY has been my role model since I was a kid https://t.co/mAQVdKwF9p — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 11, 2022

I’d say anyone who scores four touchdowns in an NFL game is free to be called any name they’d like.