Four total Cowboys and Texans have tested positive

The report suggested a much larger number. The truth is that, for now, only a handle of Cowboys and Texans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Per a league source, two Cowboys and two Texans have tested positive. That’s four in all.

The number, of course, could increase. According to the source, one of the Texans players attended George Floyd’s funeral last week — along with a sizable delegation from the organization.

And the numbers likely will increase once teams are together again, practicing and playing games. Absent the kind of testing that quickly and reliably provides accurate results on a daily basis, the virus could quickly sweep through a team and, potentially, shut down the league.

