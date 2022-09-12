There are four new top 10 teams in college football's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

Alabama will hold on at No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after barely escaping Texas but No. 2 Georgia is nipping at the Crimson Tide's heels after Week 2 of the 2022 season.

While the Bulldogs have been spectacular through two weeks, Alabama's 20-19 defeat of the Longhorns should still be rewarded for being a true road win against a Power Five opponent.

The two SEC powers have created a little bit of distance between No. 3 Ohio State, which rallied to life with a highlight-heavy win against Arkansas State. After beating Hawaii and anointing J.J. McCarthy as its starting quarterback, No. 4 Michigan is beginning to make a case for being included in this group.

Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) runs with the ball as Florida defensive lineman Justus Boone (12) defends during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Some massive changes begin after this top four. There's a new No. 5 in Oklahoma, which moved up one spot after beating Kent State.

Four teams have joined the to top 10, starting with No. 6 North Carolina State. Kentucky rises to No. 7 after a very strong road win against Florida. Brigham Young climbs to No. 9 after a double-overtime win against Baylor, which fell just two spots to No. 12. And Arkansas sits at No. 10 after beating South Carolina to open SEC play.

While the conference didn't have the best weekend, the SEC does have seven teams in the Top 25: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas, No. 16 Florida, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 25 Mississippi.

As with last week's re-rank, the small number of data points after three weeks of action has created some major fluctuation among some of the biggest names in the Bowl Subdivision.

Even in the loss, Texas jumps 17 spots to No. 26. No. 27 Texas A&M is down 19 after a shocking home loss to Appalachian State, which rose to No. 21. Notre Dame plummets 36 spots to No. 45 after falling to 0-2 with a loss to Marshall. No. 46 Texas Tech is up 36 after beating Houston in overtime. Pitiful Nebraska is down 21 to No. 108 after a historic defensive meltdown against Georgia Southern that led to the firing of coach Scott Frost.

