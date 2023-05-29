Four times Texas fans believed Texas was “back”

Is Texas back? A question that has turned into an enigma of sorts in the college football world.

Once a dominant program that ended a dynasty, out-recruited near everyone, and had other teams worried about that one matchup all year, Texas has since been a beacon of mediocrity. Top recruiting classes have come and gone without living up to their billing, coaches that were the next great coach have failed, and most importantly fans have constantly been wondering when the program would return to its glory days.

The worst thing about having hope is that it makes you believe so much that it’s devastating when everything falls apart. A feeling that Texas fans have become all too familiar with. After Colt McCoy went down with a shoulder injury against Alabama in the 2010 BCS National Championship, the program has had multiple glimmers of hope that the fan base latched onto, only to be heartbroken again.

I’m here to make Texas fans relive those moments, as I present to you the four tines that Texas fans thought Texas was back.

#10 Notre Dame vs. Texas (2016)

Texas head coach Charlie Strong was fresh off of back-to-back losing seasons, and just about everyone was calling for him to be fired. In the first game of the year against No. 10 Notre Dame, Strong opted to start freshman quarterback Shane Buechele. A move so bold that it hadn’t happened for a Texas football team in 70 years. The game was a back and forth battle, that ended with Tyrone Swoopes diving into the end zone out of the patented “18-Wheeler” package to secure the victory in double overtime.

The win skyrocketed Texas into the top-25 at No. 11, and they were able so start 2-0 after a win over UTEP the following week. However, they went on to lose three straight games and four of their next five. To make matters worse, three of the losses were by seven or less points. In fact, Texas had two separate three game losing streaks that season, but no loss was worse than the one suffered at the hands of Kansas who finished the season 2-10. After starting the year as excited as possible, Texas fans were ready to run Strong out of the state.

#15 Texas vs. #5 Georgia (2019)

After Tom Herman led Texas to their first winning season since 2013, he then led the Longhorns to a Big 12 Championship appearance and Sugar Bowl victory while securing their first 10 win season since 2009. Now obviously throughout this decade of struggle, Texas being back has become a meme used by fans across the country but for the first time it was a player from Texas saying it. Following a dominant win over a Georgia team that realistically could have made the playoff, Ehlinger took the stage and declared on national television “Longhorn nation…We’re Backkkk”.

At that time, everything seemed to be aligning for Texas. The Longhorns were set to return Ehlinger, Devin Duvernay, Collin Johnson, and Joseph Ossai and they were expected to build off of the Sugar Bowl win and contend for the playoff. They suffered a loss early in the season to LSU after having multiple chances to win, and after losing to No. 6 Oklahoma they would lose three of their next five games. The Sugar Bowl victory still remains as the only 10 win season for Texas since 2009, and Ehlinger declaring Texas to be back is a video that is now used yearly when Texas loses.

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 9 Texas (2019)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This one of course ties into the previous one, as the Longhorns’ Week 2 matchup against LSU was supposed to be the game where they proved themselves to be true contenders. Instead, Texas was introduced to what would become the best offense in college football history, which Ehlinger was actually matching blow-for-blow. Joe Burrow just happened to be better, as in the second half he went 15-of-18 passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

The final touchdown was the heartbreaker, as with the Tigers up six Burrow evaded the all-out blitz on 3rd-and-17 and completed a pass to Justin Jefferson who broke a tackle and took it for six and the dagger. The sold out DKR was silent, and for the unteemth time, Texas fans were stunned as their team didn’t pull through. Texas finished the season 8-5 and wrapped up the season with a big win over Utah in the Alamo Bowl.

#1 Alabama vs. Texas (2022)

After a disastrous first season of the Steve Sarkisian tenure that saw Texas go 5-7 with a historically long losing streak, the Longhorns had a major opportunity to prove they were improved in a Week 2 meeting against No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide had championship aspirations, and Texas fans had hopes that new Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers would shine, and shine he did. Well, that was until Ewers took a late hit and was knocked out of the game at the end of the first quarter. Prior to going out, Ewers was picking apart the Alabama defense, going 9-of-12 for 134 yards.

However, a questionable safety forced by Texas was overruled by a targeting call, but would have given Texas a 12-10 lead and the ball in the third. Despite the call, Texas was not only keeping up with Alabama, but appeared to be controlling the game, while the Crimson Tide committed penalties, dropped passes, and at one point punted on six consecutive drives. Hudson Card replaced Ewers, and was keeping Texas in the game but the Longhorns left far too much time on the clock for Bryce Young. The Alabama quarterback pulled off a couple magical escapes to avoid pressure, which allowed him to drive down the field for a game-winning field goal. Playing Alabama as closely as they did, Texas was being talked about as a possible playoff team but dropped games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and TCU. They will have a chance to avenge the Alabama loss in 2023.

