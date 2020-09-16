Four-time F1 Champion Sebastian Vettel Getting the Last Laugh on Ferrari

From Autoweek

As the legendary Ferrari team continues its march to mediocrity, or at least the back half of the Formula 1 grid, a lot of folks are smiling.

Many sports fans, after all, just like seeing Goliath take a tumble now and then. Ferrari's current stretch is like watching the New York Yankees go 11 seasons since winning their last World Series (incredibly, the San Francisco Giants have won three championships and even the small-market Kansas City Royals one title since then).

Ferrari's issues rival that of another team wearing red—baseball's Boston Red Sox—currently last place in the American League East after winning the World Series themselves in 2013 and 2018.

Ferrari, while not last place, is falling to depths the team hasn't experienced since the early 1980s. The last time the team finished below fourth in the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship when it finished sixth in 1981.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto had less-than-encouraging words for the Ferrari Tifosi (that's superfans, folks) following this past Sunday's F1 Tuscan Grand Prix. That race saw Charles LeClerc finish second and Sebastian Vettel 10th for Ferrari. Decent enough, one might say, until you factor in that only 12 cars we running at the end because of all the carnage that resulted from not only an incident on the first lap of the race but also from three re-starts—one from behind the Safety Car and two standing re-starts following red flags for crashes.

The only two cars that finished the race on the track but out of the points and behind Vettel at Mugello were hapless Williams and Haas.

It was not exactly the 1,000th Ferrari race in Formula 1 party that team principal Binotto (or frankly, F1) envisioned when everything lined up (thanks, coronavirus) for the 1,000th race to land at Ferrari's home track in Mugello.

"A very disappointing result brings to an end an historic weekend for Scuderia Ferrari at our home track, Mugello, with our 1,000th Formula 1 Grand Prix," Binotto said on the Ferrari F1 website this week. "(In qualifying) at least with Charles we managed to get a result in line with our expectations, (on race day) we didn’t have the pace to allow our drivers to fight with their nearest rivals, suffering especially with tire degradation."

