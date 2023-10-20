Four-Time Champ Andre Iguodala Retires With $185M in Career Earnings

Andre Iguodala announced his retirement Friday morning after 19 NBA seasons that included four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors and a 2015 NBA Finals MVP Award.

He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004 and spent eight seasons there, including a 2012 All-Star nod. He also played one year in Denver and two seasons in Miami, but Iguodala forged his legacy on and off the court in the Bay Area.

He joined the Warriors in 2013 and helped establish the Warriors dynasty that reached six Finals in eight years—he also reached the Finals in Miami before returning to the Warriors in 2022. He was part of the team’s “Death Lineup” that set an NBA record of 73 wins.

“Andre Iguodala was a huge part of four NBA championship teams with the Warriors and will forever be remembered for his many contributions to our franchise, both on and off the court,” Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob said in a statement. “His team-first approach, which we witnessed immediately upon his arrival in Golden State, helped set the tone for much of our success, as did the impact he had on the defensive end of the floor.”

Iguodala earned $185 million in playing salary during his 19-year career, according to Spotrac. He has a path to make much more in retirement.

The Warriors were Silicon Valley’s team, and Iguodala used the opportunity to launch his investment career. He and his business partner Rudy Cline-Thomas invested in more than 50 companies through their F9 Strategies firm, including Coinbase, Robinhood, Zoom and Allbirds. In 2021, he co-founded venture capital firm Mastry Ventures, which recently re-branded as Mosaic General Partnership.

“The lane that I’ve been able to open up with Rudy and what we’ve been able to build off the court, I felt like it was a good time,” Iguodala told Andscape’s Marc Spears. “The timing is right for that. It’s similar to when I went to the Warriors, and I wanted to get into the tech space. How often can you marry the on-court opportunities where we are winning with the off-the-court? In that market, opportunities are very rare as well.”

This spring, Iguodala joined the ownership group of the Bay FC, the new expansion NWSL franchise. PE giant Sixth Street is Bay FC’s majority owner, and LPs include former Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg and four former USWNT players—Brandi Chastain, Aly Wagner, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne. Iguodala was already an investor in Leeds United, which is playing in the English Championship after being relegated from the Premier League after last season.

His latest venture announced this week is as part-owner of the San Francisco franchise of the TGL, the team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA Tour. Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund and Stephen Curry acquired the rights, and Curry recruited his longtime teammates Iguodala and Klay Thompson as part of the cap table.

Iguodala also co-founded the annual Players Technology Summit, which attracted leaders in the technology, venture capital and sports communities. His memoir, The Sixth Man, was a New York Times bestseller, and he hosts the Point Forward podcast.

“He was one of the most unique players I have ever been around, combining incredible instincts at both ends with elite athleticism and IQ,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in a statement. “Just an absolute winner. I was lucky to coach him.”

