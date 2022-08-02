Four Tigers placed on Lombardi Award Watch List

Via Clemson Athletic Communications:

The Rotary Club of Houston announced today that defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson have all been named among 77 players on the 2022 watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award, presented annually to the nation’s top lineman or linebacker. Additional information from the Rotary Club of Houston is included below:

The Rotary Lombardi Award®, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Houston, is pleased to announce the 77 players who will compete for this year’s coveted award. The Rotary Lombardi Award® goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

This year’s watch list is filled with talent from a multitude of schools and conferences, which should make for an exciting voting process. To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award®, players must be a NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

Be a down Lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

Be a Linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a Blocker or a Receiver or listed in the program as an Offensive Back or Receiver.

Be eligible to participate in the current season.

The voting process will follow this schedule.

November 1 – 8, 2022: Vote to determine Semi-finalists

November 10, 2022: Semi-finalists announcement

November 11 – 21, 2022: Vote to determine Four Finalists

November 23, 2022: Four Finalists announcement

November 23 – December 5, 2022: Final vote to determine winner

December 7, 2022: Rotary Lombardi Award® Winner announced

A mid-season watch list will be released on Oct 15 to reflect any updates to the current list.

The 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award® watchlist is compiled by a subcommittee of the Rotary Lombardi Award® committee and included SID submissions. Players were selected based on their past performance and expectations for the upcoming 2022 college football season. To be considered for the watchlist, players must also have started at least one game at an NCAA Division 1 college or university.

All ten Division-I FBS conferences will be represented in the 77-player watch list. With 11 players each, the SEC and the Big Ten conferences look to have strong seasons with dominant play. Seven players hold spots on this watch list from the 2021 College Football Playoff teams alone; Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia, and Michigan.

The SEC is represented by players from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. Alabama standout, and 2021 Nagurski Trophy winner Will Anderson Jr. is expecting to be a top 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Along with Henry To’o To’o at inside linebacker, Alabama’s defense looks potent. Preseason 1st-team All-American (Athlon Sports) Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter also has top 5 pick potential in the 2023 Draft, coming off a season with 33 QB pressures and 8.5 TFLs. Carter is joined by teammates Brock Bowers and Nolan Smith; both were 2021 1st-team SEC players.

Among those representing the Big Ten are Peter Skoronski, Northwestern offensive tackle and preseason 1st-team All-American (Athlon Sports); John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota center, preseason 1st-team All-American (Athlon Sports), and the top Center on many draft boards; Jack Campbell, Iowa linebacker, 2021 1st-team All-Big Ten and preseason 1st-team All-American (Phil Steele), who comes off 143 tackles last season. The Big Ten also has three selections from Ohio State, Paris Johnson Jr. (OT), Dawand Jones (OT), and Zach Harrison (DE), along with more players from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Clemson and Notre Dame both have four players on our watch list. Clemson is represented by Jordan McFadden (OT), Trenton Simpson (LB), Myles Murphy (DE), and Bryan Bresee (DT); the latter two were both top 5 recruits in the country and Freshman All-American. Many are anticipating Bresee to come back stronger after only playing in 4 games in 2021 due to injury; he was awarded ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. Notre Dame is represented by Jarrett Patterson, Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey, and Jayson Ademilola; all were 2021 All-Independent 1st-team selections. In the 2021 season, Foskey led the team and had the 3rd most sacks in a single season in ND history with 11.0; he was also a 3rd-team All-American (AP).

With eight players on our 2022 watch list, the west coast is going to be rocking with Pac-12 play again this season. Oregon’s 2021 1st-team All-Pac-12, Butkus Semifinalist, and 2022 Preseason 1st-team All-American (Walter Camp) Noah Sewell will solidify his dominant college career, coming off of 114 tackles with 8.5 TFLs last season alone. USC’s Andrew Vorhees, with 44 career games, is one of the most experienced offensive tackles in the country and comes off of the 2021 1st-team All-Pac-12 campaign. Vorhees is joined by two-time 1st-team All-Pac-12 Washington offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, who is looking for a 3rd 1st-team selection to bolster his draft position in the 1st round.

By Conference: Big Ten (11), SEC (11), Big 12 (10), ACC (8), Independents (8), Pac-12 (8), C-USA (6), Sun Belt (6), American (4), Mountain West (3), Mid-American (2).

Full List sorted alphabetically:

Jayson Ademilola, Notre Dame, S-Sr DL

Praise Amaewhule, UTEP, Rs, Jr DE

Darren Anders, Bowling Green, Sr ILB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama, Jr OLB

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, Jr DE

Clark Barrington, BYU, Jr LG

Abraham Beauplan, Marshall, Sr LB

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Jr OL

Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State, Rs Sr LB

Brock Bowers, Georgia, So TE

Dwayne Boyles, USF, Sr LB

Bryan Bresee, Clemson, Rs So DT

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss, Sr OG

Jack Campbell, Iowa, Sr LB

Jalen Carter, Georgia, Jr DL

Andre Carter II, Army, Jr OLB

Caleb Chandler, Louisville, Rs Sr G

Elijah Chatman, SMU, Sr DT

Braeden Daniels, Utah, Jr RT

KD Davi, North Texas, Sr LB

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh, Sr LB

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon, Jr DE

Trevor Downing, Iowa State, Rs Sr C

Cory Durden, North Carolina State, Rs Sr DT/DE

Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee, Rs Sr DE

Alex Forsyth, Oregon, Sr C

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame, Sr DE

Zach Frazier, West Virginia, So C

Blake Freeland, BYU, Jr LT

Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr OT

Ali Gaye, LSU, Rs Sr DE

Tyler Grubbs, Louisiana Tech, So LB

Derick Hall, Auburn, Sr Edge

Zach Harrison Ohio State Sr DE

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin, Jr OLB

Jamal Hines, Toledo, Sr OLB

Cooper Hodges, Appalachian State, Rs Jr OT

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State, Jr OT

Dawand Jones, Ohio State, Sr OT

Viliami Junior Fehoko, San Jose State, Jr DE

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, Rs Jr DT

Jaxson Kirkland, Washington, Sr OT

Willie Lampki, Coastal Carolina, Jr C

Sam LaPorta, Iowa, Sr TE

Ahofitu Maka, UTSA, Sr C

Carlton Martian, Troy, Sr LB

Brock Marti, Oklahoma State, S-Sr DE

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, Jr TE

Caden McDonald, San Diego State, Sr LB

Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Rs Sr DE

Jordan McFadden, Clemson, Rs Sr OT

Lorenz Metz, Cincinnati, Sr OG

Wyatt Milum, West Virginia, So OT

Myles Murphy, Clemson, Jr DE

Chris Murray, Oklahoma, Rs Sr OG

PJ Mustipher, Penn State, S-Sr DT

Chris Ojoh, New Mexico State, Sr LB

Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan, S-Sr C

Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, Gr-S OL

Patrick Paul, Houston, So OT

David Perales, Fresno State, Sr DE

Bumper Pool, Arkansas, Rs Sr LB

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, Sr OG

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota, S-Sr C

Noah Sewell, Oregon, So LB

Trenton Simpson, Clemson, Jr LB

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, Jr OT

Jacob Slade, Michigan State, Rs Sr DT

Nolan Smith, Georgia, Sr LB

Javon Solomon, Troy, So LB

Josaiah Steward, Coastal Carolina, So Bandit

Dante Stills, West Virginia, S-Sr DL

Ron Stonen Jr., Washington State, Rs Jr Edge

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama, Sr ILB

O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida, Jr OL

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC, Jr DT

Andrew Vorhees, USC, Rs Sr OG

