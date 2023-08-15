Four Tigers make ESPN’s top 100 college football players for 2023

The Clemson football program heads into the 2023 college football season with high expectations and the talent needed to produce on those expectations.

On defense, year after year, the Tigers’ are one of the top defensive teams in the country, with talent all over the field. This season, it is the Clemson linebacker core that will highlight the defense as the best starting linebacker duo in the country leads the team.

On offense, Clemson has one of the best running backs in football and a team around him that is expected to take the next step and produce at a higher level than last season. 2023 should be a great year for the program.

Recently, ESPN released their top 100 player rankings for the 2023 college football season, with four Tigers making the list. Here is a look at each of the fours ranking and what the ESPN staff had to say about them.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Position: LB

Rank: No.21

What ESPN had to say:

Trotter is all business, head coach Dabo Swinney said, and business was good in 2022. He led the Tigers with 89 tackles (50 solo) to go with 6.5 sacks, 13.5 TFL, five PBUs and four QB hurries. Pro Football Focus graded Trotter as the ACC’s top-graded linebacker and the second best among all returning Power 5 LBs.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been named to the 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list, and is one of only seven defensive players named 👀#Clemson #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/fw7uERDBN0 — The Paw (@JoinThePaw) August 11, 2023

Position: RB

Rank: No.26

What ESPN had to say:

How big was Shipley’s impact last season? He made the 2022 All-ACC team three times — as a tailback, all-purpose player and return man. Shipley ran for 1,182 yards, caught 38 balls for 242 more yards and had 324 yards in kickoff returns, scoring 15 times total. With new OC Garrett Riley calling plays in 2023, he could be in for even bigger things.

Will Shipley vs Wake Forest Shipley is a top name among the 24 class who marries a strong powerful downhill style with a nice pass-catching upside. Check him out below for yourself ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YzDoEf3FMB — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) August 6, 2023

Position: LB

Rank: No.34

What ESPN had to say:

Dabo Swinney calls Carter one of the most dynamic players he’s coached — a guy who’s dominant at linebacker but could easily play safety, corner, edge rusher or even tailback, Swinney said. The numbers back up the claim. Carter finished 2022 with 73 tackles (10 for a loss), 5.5 sacks, 2 picks, 2 forced fumbles, 7 pass break-ups and 25 QB pressures. No other FBS player has done all that in the same season in the past five years.

Barrett Carter is the best player on Clemson team in my opinion. He literally can do it all man. pic.twitter.com/AKa4UgvtMA — ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) August 8, 2023

Tyler Davis

Position: DT

Rank: No.66

What ESPN had to say:

When Davis is healthy, he is the best interior defensive lineman in the ACC. His decision to return to Clemson for one more year gives the Tigers defensive front a huge advantage. The three-time All-ACC selection had 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 15 quarterback pressures a year ago, but he has not played a complete season since 2019. That has still not stopped him from dominating.

Clemson DT Tyler Davis announces he is returning for the 2023 season 🌊 (via @ClemsonFB)

pic.twitter.com/Y0sogKhZYf — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 7, 2023

