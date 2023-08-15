Four Tigers make the 247Sports college football top 100 players for 2023.

The 2023 college football season fast approaches as Dabo Swinney ad the Clemson football program prepare for a season that could be one of the most significant in recent memory for the Tigers.

As we inch closer to the start of the season, media outlets have begun releasing rankings for the top players heading into this college football season. The first we looked into was ESPN’s; now it is 247Sports who have released theirs.

Like ESPN, four Tigers made 247Sports rankings of college football’s top 100 players for 2023. Here is a look at each of those Tigers and what writer Blake Blake Brockermeyer had to say about them.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Position: LB

Rank: No.14

What Brockermeyer had to say:

Another dominant ’backer in a long line of good one’s every year. Will be a force on a loaded defense. Can do it all at a high level.

This year’s Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List includes 45 names. Only seven of them are from the defensive side of the ball. Only one of those seven is Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 📰: https://t.co/v69vP1Jq8d

🏆: https://t.co/8V9cQKyeKq pic.twitter.com/ggFjlnMyvo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 11, 2023

Position: LB

Rank: No.49

What Brockermeyer had to say:

A versatile three-down ’backer who likes to play in the opponent’s backfield. An explosive and high-ceiling talent. Carter and Trotter (No. 14) give Clemson two top-50 players at the linebacker spot.

Tyler Davis

Position: DT

Rank: No.80

What Brockermeyer had to say:

A menace in the trenches and team leader. Multiyear starter who creates chaos in opponents backfields.

Tyler Davis: three-time ACC champion, three-time All-ACC selection, frequent Clemson VLOG breakout performer, and now, 2022 FWAA All-American. Congrats, @tdbeast5390! 📰: https://t.co/HSEKwyjsqa pic.twitter.com/hxxhy1NT63 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 9, 2022

Position: RB

Rank: No.84

What Brockermeyer had to say:

An excellent all-around back who can get the hard yards and has the speed to take it to the house

Will Shipley is gonna be a household name in 2023 😤 pic.twitter.com/vMdahgcSkh — Clemson Highlights (@ClemsonRT) August 10, 2023

