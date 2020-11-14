Four things to watch for in 49ers' Week 10 clash vs. streaking Saints

Four things to watch for in 49ers' clash with rolling Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Francisco 49ers have yet another tall task ahead of them in the Week 10 rematch against the New Orleans Saints. San Francisco looks drastically different heading into the Big Easy this time around as a wounded 49ers team looks to even their record before heading into the Week 11 Bye. Here are four things to watch for in the NFC showdown against a high-powered Saints team on Sunday.

1. Return of Offensive Reinforcements

The 49ers were without several key players in the Week 9 Thursday night showdown against the Green Bay Packers. Fortunately for San Francisco, their offense should receive an added boost on Sunday with the return of two starters.

Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week after being listed as having close contact with Kendrick Bourne﻿, who was identified as having tested a false positive for COVID-19. Since, both Aiyuk and Williams have been cleared from the list and are set to return against New Orleans. Bourne﻿'s status, however, remains to be determined as he was added to the list for the second time on Monday. He'll be required to pass three-consecutive negative tests before rejoining the team. According to Kyle Shanahan, "there's a chance" Bourne can rejoin the team for their final walkthroughs on Friday and travel to New Orleans.

"He can get in tomorrow," Shanahan said on KNBR. "If he can get in, it'll be a good deal. We're a little depleted right now."

San Francisco's receiving corps could be without Deebo Samuel on Sunday. Samuel missed his second-straight practice of the week after being sidelined during the 49ers previous two matchups with a hamstring injury. Per Shanahan, Samuel is a "long shot" to play on Sunday.