Four things the Vikings could use their extra cap space on

Minnesota has maneuvered through a cash-strapped offseason fairly well, signing players in free agency and renegotiating with players already on the roster.

Now, it’s August and the Vikings still have some 2021 salary cap space to work with. Minnesota could use that money to sign another player. Or maybe the team wants to use it to lock a player into the future.

Here are four things the Vikings can do in the 2021 offseason with their remaining space:

Extend S Harrison Smith

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Smith is set to be a free agent in the 2022 offseason. With Minnesota's extra cap space, the team could try and lock in Smith for the future. When a team extends a player, it often converts a portion of his current cap hit into a signing bonus, actually lowering the amount of cap space the contract takes up. However, since the Vikings have extra cap space and it's so late in the offseason, they might want to give Smith a lot of money for 2021, even if a large sum of it is not a signing bonus, to try and persuade him to sign.

Extend RT Brian O'Neill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75), left, and offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) look on in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)

The Vikings could do a similar thing with O'Neill. The right tackle is also set to be a free agent next offseason. With Minnesota's spare cash, the team could get O'Neill to sign long-term as soon as 2021.

Sign DE Everson Griffen

Sep 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) reacts during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

With Justin Houston off the market, a good edge rusher is hard to find in free agency. However, there is a familiar face still available in Griffen. Griffen's years as a mainstay starter might be over. But given the options the Vikings have at the edge rusher spot opposite Danielle Hunter, it might help to bring Griffen in. Edge rushers Stephen Weatherly, D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II are all very unproven. At least Griffen has an impressive track record as a pass-rushing defensive end. As reported by Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press, Griffen reuniting with the Vikings is "not going to happen," though.

Sign a veteran guard

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 09: Nick Easton #62 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after the Vikings scored a touchdown in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Vikings reuniting with Easton this offseason makes a lot of sense. And look at that: Easton is still a free agent and it's August. He might not command a large contract at this point. James Carpenter, the former Falcons guard, might not, either. Carpenter is a bigger-bodied guard, so this would be shying away from what the Vikings have been utilizing at that position recently. Carpenter has oftentimes played in a zone blocking scheme in the past, but he seems to feel most comfortable in a man/power blocking scheme, unless he's changed his mind since 2015. The Vikings, of course, have been a zone-blocking team. Carpenter is coming off a year where he made 13 starts, allowing three sacks, committing no penalties and finishing with a PFF grade of 56.1.

