Four things we think after George MacIntyre's commitment to Tennessee football

Tennessee football has its quarterback of its present and of its future. His name is Nico Iamaleava. And now, Tennessee appears to have its next quarterback of the future. His name is George MacIntyre.

MacIntyre, a five-star prospect from Brentwood Academy, committed to Tennessee on Monday. He’s one of the nation’s best quarterback prospects and a top-15 recruit overall. He headlines Josh Heupel’s 2025 recruiting class.

“This isn't a decision: It's a calling. And Volunteers answer the call,” MacIntyre said in a video announcing his commitment.

His pledge ought to give Vols fans chills.

On this edition of “The Volunteer State,” Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel’s John Adams assess what MacIntyre’s commitment means for the Vols.

Here are their four key takeaways:

1. Josh Heupel can get the best quarterbacks. After Iamaleava’s commitment, it was natural to wonder whether he was a one-off tied to the Vols’ NIL collective seemingly being ahead of the game. Now, though, we can call Heupel’s quarterback recruiting a pattern. First came Iamaleava, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Then came Jake Merklinger, a four-star quarterback and top-150 overall prospect in the ’24 class. Now, it’s MacIntyre’s turn. An inability to recruit and develop quarterbacks plagued Heupel’s predecessor, Jeremy Pruitt. Heupel corrected the problem.

2. This enhances Tennessee's chance to gain commitments from other talented offensive players. Talented skill-position players want to play with good quarterbacks. Expect MacIntyre to help make the pitch. He’s already been active on social media trying to persuade fellow recruits to join him at Tennessee.

3. This speaks well of Tennessee’s NIL collective. MacIntyre called this decision “a calling,” and maybe it is, but elite quarterbacks don't tend to come cheap in this age of NIL. While it’s publicly unclear what type of NIL deal MacIntyre will receive, suffice it to say that a five-star recruit committing to Tennessee speaks well of its NIL collective’s resources.

4. Josh Heupel is (probably) done with transfer quarterbacks for a while. Heupel played transfer quarterbacks throughout his first three seasons as UT's coach, and, to be sure, they delivered some good times. Hendon Hooker became one of the best quarterbacks in program history. But with Iamaleava, Merklinger and MacIntyre stacked up, this points toward Heupel steering away from portal quarterbacks for a while.

