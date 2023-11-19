Here are four things we learned from the Ohio State Buckeyes' win over Minnesota

Here are four things we learned from Ohio State’s 37-3 win over Minnesota on Saturday:

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive Tre'Von Jones’ (2) tackle attempt during the first half of their game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

TreVeyon Henderson is peaking at the right time

For the third time in four games since returning from an injury last month, TreVeyon Henderson ran for at least 100 yards.

He totaled 146 yards and two touchdowns, including taking off for 75 yards into the end zone on the opening series of the second half. The run was a career-long for Henderson, who cut past several defenders to bounce outside.

Three of Henderson’s runs were big plays, as defined as at least 10 yards or more.

“He’s a home run hitter,” coach Ryan Day said, “and the more opportunities he gets, he gets to the second level.”

Henderson’s late-season surge could make a difference for the Buckeyes when they visit archrival Michigan next weekend.

In each of the meetings between the Buckeyes and Wolverines since 2000, the winner has out-gained its opponent on the ground.

Henderson was unavailable against the Wolverines last season due to a broken bone in his left foot.

No major injuries emerged for Ohio State

There were a few close calls.

Matt Jones, the starting right guard, left for the locker room late in the second quarter and was replaced by Enokk Vimahi before he returned in the third quarter.

Quarterback Kyle McCord was limping after he was sacked on the last play before halftime, but remained behind center until the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes got through the penultimate game of the regular season without a major injury scare, managing their health ahead of their trip to Ann Arbor.

It was in contrast to Roman Wilson, Michigan’s leading receiver, going down in the first quarter of the Wolverines’ win at Maryland earlier Saturday.

Ohio State has already been banged up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Mike Hall was unavailable with an unspecified issue and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg remained out with an apparent arm injury.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) walks off the field during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

Bad snaps could bite the Buckeyes

Errant snaps by center Carson Hinzman are a growing concern for Ohio State.

It was in last week’s rout of Michigan State when Hinzman hiked the ball to the right of McCord on the Buckeyes’ opening series.

McCord turned around, scooped it up and threw the ball away to avoid a significant setback. The incompletion only left them facing a second-and-10 at the Spartans’ 46-yard line.

Hinzman’s bad snap against Minnesota came deep in the Buckeyes' own territory late in the first quarter when he bounced it toward McCord, who managed to recover and find Marvin Harrison Jr. open for a gain of 20 yards.

Snapping issues were not apparent earlier this season with Hinzman, a redshirt freshman who stepped in for Luke Wypler as the anchor of the offensive line.

But if the bad snaps continue, they could cost the Buckeyes at a critical point, beginning next week at Michigan.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 37-3.

Kyle McCord’s accuracy faded in the red zone

While McCord threw two touchdowns inside the 5-yard line, he at times had trouble with the shortened field.

When the Buckeyes faced a first-and-goal at Minnesota’s 6-yard line in the second quarter, he threw a pass behind tight end Cade Stover that was broken up by cornerback Tre'Von Jones and missed Emeka Egbuka two plays later on third down, prompting them to settle for their second field goal.

A similar situation followed in the third quarter when Ohio State reached the Gophers’ 14-yard line.

After running back Chip Trayanum ran for 2 yards on first down, McCord overthrew receiver Julian Fleming on second down and tossed a pass behind Trayanum in the flats on third down.

McCord completed 3 of 8 passes (37.5%) inside the 20-yard line against Minnesota, but finished 17-of-22 passing (77.3%) at other points on the field.

Through 11 games, he is 22 of 53 (41.5%) with 16 touchdowns and an interception inside the red zone. It's down from C.J. Stroud, his predecessor who was 66 of 123 (53.7%) with 43 touchdowns and two interceptions in his two seasons start for Ohio State.

In tight space, precision matters, and the Buckeyes will need to finish drives down the stretch.

