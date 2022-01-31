Four things to know about Wisconsin’s new OC Bobby Engram

After the past week provided tons of speculation surrounding connections between Wisconsin and Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram, the Badgers have reportedly made the hire official.

The news of Engram’s hire was first reported by Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Saturday afternoon.

Engram has a number of Wisconsin connections, most notably with his son, Dean, playing cornerback for the Badgers. He will replace Joe Rudolph, who departed Madison for Virginia Tech’s offensive line coach position in early January.

What are Engram’s connections to Paul Chryst and how will he likely fit in with the Badgers? Here are four things to know about the newest member of Wisconsin’s coaching staff:

Engram worked with Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst at Pittsburgh

Nov. 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst (center) looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Engram spent two seasons at Pittsburgh as the wide receivers coach under Paul Chryst. In 2013 at Pitt, he coached current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd to a record-setting year.

Engram won the first Biletnikoff Award

Jan. 1, 1994; Orlando, Florida; Penn State Nittany Lions receiver Bobby Engram (10) in action against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 1994 Citrus Bowl. Photo By USA TODAY Sports

The premier honor for wide receivers in college football, the Biletnikoff Award, began in 1994. During that first season, the winner was none other than Bobby Engram, who caught 7 touchdowns and had 1,029 receiving yards as a junior at Penn State.

Engram spent 15 seasons in the NFL

Nov. 27, 2008; Irving, Texas; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver (84) Bobby Engram against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. Dallas defeated Seattle 34-9. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After being selected with the No. 52 pick in the 1996 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, Engram went on to play in the NFL until 2010.

Story continues

His longest stint came with the Seahawks, with whom he spent eight seasons (2001-08). He was named to the Seahawks’ 35th Anniversary Team in May of 2011.

Engram served in two roles for the Baltimore Ravens staff

Aug. 17, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland; Baltimore Ravens tight end coach Bobby Engram provides direction as tight end Eli Wolf (87) walks across the field at Under Armour Performance Center. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Engram was with the Ravens from 2014-21 before heading to Madison. For his first five seasons in Baltimore, he was the wide receivers coach. The past three seasons he has served as the tight ends coach.

1

1