Four things to know ahead of Saturday's Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl

SoFi Stadium will play host to the second annual Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl between Fresno State and Washington State. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Saturday's second annual Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl will not be the only postseason college football game to be played at SoFi Stadium over the next several weeks. The Inglewood venue will also host the national title game on Jan. 9.

But first things first: the bowl game that bears the name of a late-night talk show host features Washington State (7-5) and Fresno State (9-4), two teams that are squaring off for the first time since the 1994 season.

Here are four things to watch when Washington State plays Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PST.

Expect great quarterback play

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener passes against Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game on Dec. 3. (Otto Kitsinger / Associated Press)

After returning from an ankle injury he suffered during the Bulldogs' game against USC in September, QB Jake Haener has won six straight games.

Since October, Haener has thrown 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. In four out of his last six starts he has thrown for more than 300 yards and multiple touchdowns and has not thrown an interception in five games.

For the Cougars, Cam Ward — a third-year transfer from University of the Incarnate Word — could pose problems for the Fresno State defense with his throwing and scrambling ability. Ward passed for 3,094 yards and 23 touchdowns for WSU while also rushing for five touchdowns this season.

"You do your best to keep guys like that in the cage, but they're bound to get out," Fresno State defensive back Evan Williams said. "We've had a great look from our scout QBs ... running around extending plays, forcing us to, you know, latch on to receivers and run around and track them down. So it's definitely a challenge for the back end."

Bulldogs defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle also acknowledged the difficulties of defending Ward.

"He does extend plays and run probably more than anybody we have faced all year long," he said. "We just cannot allow him to pick up the first downs running the football when when we have [receivers] covered.... he's got one of the quickest releases that I've seen."

Daiyan Henley's homecoming, of sorts

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley rushes the quarterback against Arizona State on Nov. 12. (Young Kwak / Associated Press)

The Cougars will be without star linebacker Daiyan Henley after the L.A. native opted out of the bowl game. Henley was among the most prolific defensive players in the Pac-12 this season, ranking second in the conference in total tackles and third in tackles for loss. According to ESPN, Henley is also tied for fourth in the FBS for most forced fumbles.

On Friday, Henley announced on social media that he has declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

"It's time to chase my dreams, I am beyond excited to say I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and furthering my career in the sport I love!!" he wrote. "I am forever a Coug straight from Crenshaw to the Palouse go Cougs!!!

"I will still be on the sidelines with my brothers one last time coaching staff. And for that, I want to say thank you, coach [Jake] Dickert for allowing me to stay alongside my teammates."

Fresno State DB Evan Williams' pro potential

Fresno State's Evan Williams plays against USC on Sept. 17. (John McCoy / Associated Press)

Coyle has seen a lot high-level of football in his more than 40 years of coaching, including more than 15 in the NFL.

When asked in a news conference earlier this week if Williams had what it takes to play at the next level, Coyle did not hesitate.

"In my mind, there's no question. Evan has all the attributes that you look for in a safety," he said. "Evan has the combination of the physical tools but the mental makeup that you really look for at that level. So, one day, I expect to be sitting on the couch watching him do his thing at the next level."

WSU's defense still feels familiar

Washington State coach Jake Dickert walks on the sideline during a game against Washington on Nov. 26. (Young Kwak / Associated Press)

After defensive coordinator Brian Ward took the head coaching position at Arizona State, Dickert took the reins of the defense, reassuming a position he held with the team for two seasons. While the unit will be without its star player, the Cougars' personnel feels confident and revitalized with their group ahead of Saturday's game.

"Oh, it's been, you know, great being back with Jake," said Washington State defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis. "It's been fun, like old times when we're back together in Wyoming, so we haven't really missed a beat. I've always enjoyed working with him. I love his preparation. I love his detail and what he does."

Cougar defensive end Brennan Jackson shared his joy of having Dickert back as the leader of the defense.

"It's been awesome seeing [him] back on. You know, the coaching aspect of coaching a defense, he told us the other day in a meeting, was like riding a bike and he was just so excited." Jackson noted. "So he's been bringing that energy to practice. It's been so fun, just seeing him run around and really get into it. So I'm super excited for this."

