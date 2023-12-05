Four Texas A&M football players chosen for All-SEC teams, highlighted by 2 first team selections

The All-Southeastern Conference teams were revealed Tuesday afternoon, and four Texas A&M Aggies were recognized for their play during the 2023 season.

Senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper were chosen for the All-SEC first team. Graduate right tackle Layden Robinson and junior defensive lineman Shemar Turner were selected for the conference’s second team.

Smith was a first-team selection in two separate categories: all-purpose and as a return specialist. He has hauled in at least one catch in 39 consecutive games. The versatile playmaker racked up 1,204 all-purpose yards this season with 53 receptions for 795 yards and two touchdowns.

He added 285 punt return yards and 103 kick return yards, including a career-high 131 punt return yards against Arkansas on Sept. 30. During the 34-22 win against the Razorbacks at “Jerry’s World,” he returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown.

In 2021, Cooper was chosen for the SEC All-Freshman team. Two years later, he started at linebacker in every game for the Aggies to earn an All-SEC first-team selection. With 17 tackles for loss in 2023, Cooper ranked fifth among Power Five players. He recorded team highs of 84 total tackles and eight sacks to rank sixth and fourth in the SEC, respectively.

Robinson, who is no stranger to accolades, was picked for the conference’s second team. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound graduate student was also chosen for the SEC Community Service Team in 2023. In 2021, Robinson was picked for the Pro Football Focus All-SEC first team and the Associate Press All-SEC second team. He started in 31 consecutive games, including the first 11 contests in 2023, til he missed the regular season finale at LSU.

Turner was chosen by coaches for the Freshman All-SEC team in 2021. This season, he earned a second-team selection by racking up 33 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss of yards, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. Among his SEC peers, Turner ranked fifth in sacks and eighth in tackles for loss.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire