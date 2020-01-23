Four teams that are Warriors' ideal trade partners before NBA deadline

Editor's note: Grant Liffmann (@grantliffmann) is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders, which airs on NBC Sports Bay Area 60 minutes after every game. Each week, Grant will drop his Outsider Observation on the state of the Dubs.

The NBA trade deadline is looming, and the Warriors have long been rumored to be "sellers," looking to send away assets in order to shed money and potentially receive compensation in the form of future draft picks.

For quite some time, many have speculated that Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III and Willie Cauley-Stein could be the most susceptible to be traded, as all of them could be rotation pieces for contending teams that are looking to upgrades their benches.

Most importantly for the Warriors, they are all under one-year contracts (Cauley-Stein does have a player option for next season). So instead of potentially losing them for nothing, the front office could decide to get something back first before the Feb. 6 deadline.

It is not yet known which teams are currently negotiating with the Warriors, but here is a shortlist of teams that possibly could use the services of one or all of the Warriors assets.

The Clippers have a stacked roster, but as Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Thursday, they still are looking to upgrade their center rotation as well as stock up on wings to back up Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

It is unclear what the Clippers could offer in return -- considering they gave away a boatload of picks for George -- but it is easy to speculate that the Warriors might have pieces the Clippers want.

The unfortunate loss of Dwight Powell to an Achilles injury has left a major hole in the Mavericks frontcourt. He was an essential part of the team, bringing energy and hustle, and was a great pick-and-roll partner with Luka Doncic.

In order to fill that void, the Mavs may turn to a player like Cauley-Stein, who could fill in off the bench, and bring some of his pick-and-roll abilities. Cauley-Stein also could be a nice insurance policy for if Kristaps Porzingis has to miss any future games.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers reportedly checked in on Robinson a few weeks ago, so the fit is obviously there. They are in need of wing players who can provide spacing for Ben Simmons and others to be effective.

Robinson potentially could be the perfect player for the role, as he is a great catch and shoot scorer, making over 39 percent of his shots from deep this season. He also is low maintenance, does not demand the ball, and plays solid defense from the wing position.

The fit could not be better for Philadelphia.

Portland Trail Blazers

No team has disappointed more this season than the Blazers, and they could use roster upgrades throughout their lineup. In order to boost their second unit, Burks could be a valuable upgrade.

Last season, Rodney Hood was a wing scorer that vaulted their team when Damian Lillard and stars sat, and the Blazers have sorely missed his production. Burks has similar skills to Hood, and could be the injection of offense and spark that the Blazers need to push them towards the playoffs.

