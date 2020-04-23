Four teams have shown most interest in Trent Williams

Washington has rebuffed interest in trade offers for the second overall pick tonight.

But they’re willing to take a second-rounder — or maybe a little less — for wantaway left tackle Trent Williams.

According to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, the team has been asking for a second-round pick in exchange for Williams, but would be willing to consider multiple later picks if they can reach an equivalent value.

It seems likely they’ll deal him during the draft, as there are multiple teams interesting in adding a tackle one former G.M. said was better than any of the top tackles in this year’s class.

The Post names four teams as having shown the most interest — the Browns, Vikings, Eagles, and Jets.

While Cleveland seems the most natural fit, the inclusion of Philadelphia on that list is interesting.

The Eagles let longtime left tackle Jason Peters walk into free agency this offseason, presumably to clear the way for 2019 first-rounder Andre Dillard in that spot.

Of course, Williams’ desire for a new deal complicates any deal, as a team has to do more than satisfy Washington’s demand for compensation.

