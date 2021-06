Reuters

(Reuters) -The National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday it was "committed to eliminating race-based norms" in its $1 billion settlement program with former players over brain injuries. In an ABC News interview https://abcnews.go.com/US/negotiator-nfl-concussion-settlement-program-race-norming-wrong/story?id=78031699 set to air on Wednesday, Christopher Seeger, an attorney for former players in the landmark concussion settlement said that the compensation program discriminated against Black players by using a system known as "race-norming" in cognitive tests. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action filed in federal court https://today.westlaw.com/Document/I8cf5daf0e71a11ea9ba8dd84509ed432/View/FullText.html?transitionType=SearchItem&contextData=(sc.Search) in August that the "race-norming" process, used to evaluate cognitive function, assumed a lower baseline cognitive functioning for Black players than white counterparts, making it more difficult to qualify for a settlement award.