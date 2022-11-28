What four teams made Paul Finebaum’s College Football Playoff?

With the college football regular season over, Paul Finebaum sees four teams that would make the College Football Playoff right now. And it all comes with a not insignificant caveat – there is still a week of conference championship games to be played.

After a wild weekend that saw the likes of Ohio State, Clemson and LSU all lose, there was some clarity in terms of who the top four teams in the nation are in terms of the College Football Playoff.

The ESPN analyst is the most respected voice in college football and has the biggest platform in all of college sports. When Finebaum talks, the college football world listens.

Gazing into the crystal ball ahead of this week’s College Football Playoff rankings release, Finebaum didn’t have any surprises in his top four teams to make the playoff:

“I would say Georgia, Michigan TCU and Southern Cal,” Finebaum said on Monday in an interview with RutgersWire.

TCU, Finebaum says, is in a position to move into the College Football Playoff if they win the Big 12 Championship Game.

“I think TCU is in the Cincinnati role of a year ago where and I don’t want to I mean, I know every time I talk about TCU – I get blowback about their strength of schedule and all this stuff. I think that’s overrated,” Finebaum said. “I think it’s and unfortunately for TCU they haven’t played what I would call the elite teams. So to me, it’s how you play and what you do against the teams that really matter. Not you know, the number No. 24 team in the country that is good, but has no chance of being a contender. And that’s the one thing I don’t know about them. I mean, I know. Georgia has played Tennessee. I know Michigan has played Ohio State and Penn State. I just don’t know. I haven’t – I don’t know enough about TCU even through 12 games to tell you beating Kansas State for a conference championship.”

