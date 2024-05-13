Four new teams join The Observer Sweet 16 baseball poll, and we’ve got a new No. 1

The latest Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 high school baseball poll has a flurry of changes.

First, Cox Mill (20-4) jumps from No. 6 to No. 1 after the first week of N.C. postseason play ended. The Chargers were No. 1 earlier this season and return to the top spot after winning four straight games and six of their last season.

Cox Mill was scheduled to play No. 2 Charlotte Catholic at home in a third round playoff Monday night. Catholic (21-8) has won five in a row, including last week’s 6-3 upset at Myers Park.

Four new teams are in the poll this week, including Marvin Ridge (15-12), which debuts at to No. 12 after upsetting previous No. 1 Cuthbertson 1-0 Friday. Marvin Ridge began the season 6-1 but has fought back from two three-game losing streaks during the season to start a playoff run.

Heading into the postseason, the Mavericks had lost four of five games. But in the playoffs, Marvin Ridge has beaten Northwest Guilford, 6-4, and Cuthbertson. The Mavericks will play Alexander Central in a third round game. Alexander Central upset South Mecklenburg 15-12 in its second round game, rallying from an 8-0 deficit by scoring 13 runs in the seventh and final inning.

South Mecklenburg fell from No. 11 to No. 16 in this week’s poll.

▪ The other new teams this week are in the 1A playoffs: Cherryville (18-9), Christ The King (19-7) and Union Academy (19-7). Christ The King and Union Academy will play in a third round game Tuesday.