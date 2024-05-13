Advertisement

Four new teams join The Observer Sweet 16 baseball poll, and we’ve got a new No. 1

langston wertz jr., steve lyttle
·1 min read

The latest Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 high school baseball poll has a flurry of changes.

First, Cox Mill (20-4) jumps from No. 6 to No. 1 after the first week of N.C. postseason play ended. The Chargers were No. 1 earlier this season and return to the top spot after winning four straight games and six of their last season.

Cox Mill was scheduled to play No. 2 Charlotte Catholic at home in a third round playoff Monday night. Catholic (21-8) has won five in a row, including last week’s 6-3 upset at Myers Park.

Four new teams are in the poll this week, including Marvin Ridge (15-12), which debuts at to No. 12 after upsetting previous No. 1 Cuthbertson 1-0 Friday. Marvin Ridge began the season 6-1 but has fought back from two three-game losing streaks during the season to start a playoff run.

Heading into the postseason, the Mavericks had lost four of five games. But in the playoffs, Marvin Ridge has beaten Northwest Guilford, 6-4, and Cuthbertson. The Mavericks will play Alexander Central in a third round game. Alexander Central upset South Mecklenburg 15-12 in its second round game, rallying from an 8-0 deficit by scoring 13 runs in the seventh and final inning.

South Mecklenburg fell from No. 11 to No. 16 in this week’s poll.

The other new teams this week are in the 1A playoffs: Cherryville (18-9), Christ The King (19-7) and Union Academy (19-7). Christ The King and Union Academy will play in a third round game Tuesday.