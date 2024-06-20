Four teams claim softball titles in LYBS

Jun. 19—TDS Windows, C&C Lawn Care, Archadeck and Mortgage Investors Group won youth softball championships last Thursday in the first year under the Lebanon Youth Baseball & Softball banner at Baird Park.

14-UNDER

TDS Windows 7, BASE Cleaning 2

Aubrey N. Smith homered and singled for TDS while Harper Hall and Mercedeez March doubled. Alice Pierce singled twice and Sophia Gaines, Olivia Irvin and Mary-Kate Taylor once each.

Brelyn Christenbury doubled and Madison Evans singled for BASE.

10-UNDER

C&C Lawn Care 10, State Farm 2

Gracie Patton doubled and Aubrie Wright singled twice as both homered for C&C. Kimberly Macdonald tripled as she, Brynna Ellis, Mia Mongeon and Aria Waguespack singled.

8-UNDER

Archadeck 14, Dick's Sporting Goods 13, extra innings

Braelyn McLin had the walk-off single for Archadeck, giving her two singles and a triple for the game. Sadie Brown singled twice, homered and tripled while Mattie Earps singled twice and tripled. Savannah Henderson doubled three times while Brielle Moler singled twice and doubled. Elliot Brown singled twice and Camille Kegley and Michelle Vera once apiece.

Raelynn Hammrich homered and singled for Dick's while Lola Trammel singled twice and tripled. Randaalynn Chandler, Aislyn Christenbury, Adeline Good, Addie Stafford and Peyton Hackett each had three singles, Raelyn Steele two and Mireya Garcia one.

6-UNDER

Mortgage Investors Group 11, Richard Whitener 4

Ophelia Bible doubled twice for Mortgage Investors. Parker Bryan, Tiegan Kaiser, Jolie Patton and Ellie Eiermann singled as they, Emma Belcher and Eloise Oxley doubled. Preslee Prall and Nalahni Vantrease each singled twice and Callie Cannon and Amelia Plotts once apiece. Oxley turned a double play in the field.

PaytonHackett doubled and singled for Richard Whitener. Clara Smith singled three times; Larkin Mofield, Alice Rickard and Kennedy Ward twice each and Kimber Haskin, Calissa Perkins and Lennox Pinelli once apiece.