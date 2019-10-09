Four TDs lift Aaron Jones to NFC offensive player of the week

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers each had positive things to say about their offense’s trajectory after last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and the play of Aaron Jones helped lead to those feelings.

Jones ran for 107 yards and caught seven passes for 75 yards while scoring all four of the team’s touchdowns in a 34-24 victory. The four rushing scores tied a franchise record and left Jones with eight touchdowns on the season.

That equals his total from last year and the overall outing was enough to lead the NFL to make Jones the NFC offensive player of the week.

Jones will try to keep things rolling against the Lions on Monday night and anything close to his Week Five performance will serve the Packers well as they try to move to 5-1 on the year.