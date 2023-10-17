Four Tar Heels earn ACC Player of the Week honors

Another week, another Tar Heel victory.

This time, the UNC football team scored 24 second-half points and held off a late charge from Miami, for a 41-31 win.

Tar Heels star wide receiver Devontez Walker stole the show with his 6-catch, 132-yard, 3-touchdown performance. Quarterback Drake Maye tossed four touchdowns and went without an interception for the third straight game. Running back Omarion Hampton nearly reached the 200-yard mark and looked like his early-season self, while the defense allowed 17 point through three quarters.

As they deserve for their roles in the victory, Hampton, Maye and Walker were all named ACC Players of the Week. UNC linebacker Cedric Gray joined them on the list.

Though Walker proved his talent at Kent State last year, we hadn’t seen Saturday’s level of production from him in a UNC uniform yet. He caught six passes for just 43 yards against Syracuse the week before.

The guy Tar Heel fans thought Walker was going to be – he was on Saturday.

Hampton put the college football world on notice in UNC’s Week 2 comeback win over App State, gouging the Mountaineer defense for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

His production dipped the following three games, failing to reach 100 yards in each of them, but returned against Miami with 197 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

Maye struggled a bit to start his redshirt sophomore campaign, throwing four interceptions in his first three games.

He’s rebounded since to put up Heisman Trophy winner-like numbers since, with two 400-yard outings and eight passing touchdowns in his last three outings. Maye set a season-best against Miami with four of those eight passing TDs.

Gray was a tackling machine against the Hurricanes, leading all players with 10 tackles (7 solo), one of them going for loss. He also deflected a Tyler Van Dyke pass.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire