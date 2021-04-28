Four takeaways from Vikings GM Rick Spielman’s press conference

Jack White
·3 min read
The Vikings are in the midst of another offseason where the team will have to replace key veterans from the previous season. The NFL draft is a great time to do so.

Minnesota has 10 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, which starts on Thursday, April 29. It’s likely that at least a couple of those draftees will have to turn into starters for the Vikings to be competitive in 2021.

Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman discussed some key points heading into the NFL draft. Vikings Wire already covered what Spielman said in regards to drafting a quarterback.

You can read the other takeaways from Spielman’s discussion with reporters here:

Confident in K Greg Joseph, but don't be surprised if there is competition

Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph walks onto the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Rick Spielman said that the team is confident in Joseph, which is good, because he's currently the only kicker on the roster. Spielman also said to not rule out the Vikings going after a kicker: Either in the draft or undrafted free agency.

Spielman thinks the Vikings have flexibility in the draft

Jun 11, 2019; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman after practice at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Spielman said that you can talk to other teams about trades this time of year, but it doesn't mean anything, because people want to see how the draft shakes out before either trading up or back. He added: "We have the flexibility to move up or down during the draft."

"We feel very confident if we do not move up or down in the draft, we're going to get a very good football player at 14."

New GMs add different dynamic

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The Broncos, Falcons, Jaguars, Lions, Panthers, Texans and the Washington Football all have new general managers this year. Spielman said that can affect the field, in terms of finding trades. He said he usually knows the teams that are willing to do deals.

"The new GMs, I don't have a feel for yet," Spielman said. "It will be interesting to see how it all works out."

Spielman talks about free agency

Former New York Giants Dalvin Tomlinson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The NFL salary cap prevented certain teams from retaining key players and making lengthy deals, the Vikings included. Spielman discussed how many of the team's free agents were signed to just one-year deals:

"[I] feel like we did a good job of getting quality guys. I think we had some value where some of those guys may have gotten multiyear deals in the past," Spielman said, per the Vikings."It doesn't mean these guys come in and we don't look at next year where the cap is going to be projected, and they don't end up signing multiyear deals. Knowing the situation and everybody's situation, a lot of players had to take shorter-term deals or one-year deals because of how the cap came down this year."

