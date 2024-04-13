Four takeaways from Purdue football's 2024 spring game

WEST LAFAYETTE — With a revamped offensive line, Hudson Card showed why Purdue football brought him to West Lafayette.

Card unofficially was 11 of 17 for 160 yards in the first half, including a 58-yard touchdown to Andrew Sowinski on the first series of Saturday's Purdue football spring game.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Wilson also threw a late touchdown to Ryne Shackelford and Ben Freehill was 3-for-3 on field goals, connecting from 30 twice and from 45 yards.

Sophomore Will Heldt had a 23-yard interception return.

Here are four things we saw from Saturday's spring game, played before 4,442 fans at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Top of the depth chart?

Saturday was the first chance to really gauge where some of the players are on Purdue's depth chart.

Here's who Purdue had working with the first units.

Offense: Hudson Card, QB; Corey Stewart, LT; Mahamane Moussa, LG; Gus Hartwig, C; Jalen Grant, RG; DJ Wingfield, RT; Devin Mockobee, RB; Max Klare, TE; Jayden Dixon-Veal, WR; CJ Smith, WR; Jaron Tibbs, WR; Reggie Love III, RB; Elijah Jackson, RB; De'Nylon Morrissette, WR; Andrew Sowinski, WR

Defense: Will Heldt, DE; Joe Anderson, DL; Cole Brevard, DL; Jeffrey M'Ba, DL; Shitta Sillah, DE; Dillon Thieneman, DB; Kydran Jenkins, LB; Yanni Karlaftis, LB; Kyndrich Breedlove, DB; Nyland Green, DB; Salim Turner-Muhammad, DB; Markevious Brown, DB; Botros Alisandro, DB; Joe Strickland, DL; Damarjhe Lewis, DL; Drake Carlson, DL

Of course, this means little going into fall camp, but gives us an idea where some stand. It's worth noting among those who didn't suit up: Jahmal Edrine, WR; Clyde Washington, LB; Marcus Mbow, OL; Luke Griffin, OL; Joey Tanona, OL; Austin Johnson, OL; Drew Biber, TE; George Burhenn, TE.

160 yards through the air in the first half for Huddy ✈️

Battle for backup QB

Card will start, and based off what he showed on Saturday and at the end of last season, he should.

The first quarterback taking reps with the second unit was true freshman Marcos Davila, followed by Ryan Browne and Bennett Meredith. It was mostly Davila and Browne alternating series.

Davila was unofficially 8 of 17 for 87 yards and an interception. Browne was 2 of 10 for 15 yards and threw an interception.

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Yanni Karlaftis (14) rushes Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Marcos Davila (5) during the spring football game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Sack attack

Nic Scourton is gone and Jenkins has moved to inside linebacker.

It appears Purdue will still be able to get after the quarterback. Four Boilermakers had sacks on Saturday, including Jenkins.

Yanni Karlaftis, Jireh Ojata and Mo Omonode also registered sacks.

Who stood out?

Obviously, take this with a grain of salt as the idea of the spring game is to get everyone reps in a game-like setting.

That said, Purdue looks like it has a solid receiving corps, even with the loss of Deion Burks, who transferred to Oklahoma. Dixon-Veal, Smith, Morrissette and Tibbs all look like they'll be in the mix. Edrine tore his ACL prior to the start of last season, but is expected to be a go-to option.

One name that stood out with Purdue's second unit was true freshman Tra'Mar Harris, who looks like he'll be able to separate from defensive backs and turn in some big plays downfield.

Card likes Sowinski as well, not just because the two connected on a long touchdown.

Ojata, from Division III Franklin College, looks like a diamond in the rough. He had a sack and forced fumble and will have opportunities to make plays at his rush end position. Heldt has star written all over him and Thieneman led the defense in tackles (to no one's surprise).

Another position of depth? Running back. Mockobee and Love will probably carry the load, but Jackson, Jaheim Merriweather and Christian Womack (10 carries, 47 yards unofficially) all showed they're capable.

