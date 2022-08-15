Four takeaways from the preseason AP Top 25 Poll

The 2022 college football season is rapidly approaching. As we stand just two weeks away from opening kickoff, the preseason AP Top 25 Poll has been released.

The usual suspects sit atop this year’s rankings.

Alabama claims the No. 1 spot for the seventh time under head coach Nick Saban. The Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback and superstar edge rusher Will Anderson to anchor the defense.

Ohio State comes in at No. 2 after an 11-2 record in 2022. Ryan Day’s offense has the weapons to be among the nation’s best and new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles figures to improve the other side of the ball.

Georgia (No. 3), Clemson (No. 4) and Notre Dame (No. 5) round out the top five. Here is a full look at the preseason AP Top 25 rankings.

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pitt Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

The SEC leads all conferences with six teams voted into the rankings while the ACC comes in just behind with five.

This year’s AP Poll creates plenty of questions and storylines. Here are four takeaways from the preseason top 25.

The top four is correct

The voters nailed the preseason top four teams. Alabama is the clear cut No. 1 as the Tide might field one of Saban’s best teams this upcoming season. Ohio State has tons of firepower and experience returning. The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs lost tons of talent but have recruited well enough to reload at an elite level. Clemson is in store for a bounce back year after some early struggles in 2021.

SEC dominance continues

The SEC’s run as the best conference in college football looks to be continuing this season. The league boast six schools in the top 25 and has Tennessee and LSU just missing the cut. Not to mention Texas and Oklahoma are set to make the move in the coming years.

USC is overrated

USC enters the season ranked No. 14 after bringing in Lincoln Riley and a few star transfers in the offseason. The Trojans still need a year or two to develop depth and establish a winning culture.

A first year team will make the College Football Playoff

Parody outside the top handful of programs in college football looks to be at a high level entering 2022. This season sets up well for a new face to make the cut for the college football playoff. Utah, Texas A&M, Baylor and NC State and all candidates to break through on the national stage.

